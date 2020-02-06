Body found outside Milan

By Logan Watson

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas confirmed this morning that a dead body was found in the area of Hope Hill Cemetery Road between Milan and Medina sometime last night.

Sheriff Thomas stated that the body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. The preliminary report from the Medical Examiner showed no obvious signs of trauma.

Sheriff Thomas stated that he believed the body was found by highway workers.

No other information has been released at this time. The cause of death and other circumstances are still under investigation.

“We hope to hear more from the Medical Examiner today,” Sheriff Thomas said.

We will continue to update this story as new information is made available.