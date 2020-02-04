Funeral services for Mrs. Janie Mae Flowers, 88, will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Bro. Don Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home from 5 until 9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Flowers, a retired production worker for Brown Shoe Company, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, T.J. Flowers; her parents, Homer and Laura (Thompson) Walters; and siblings, Earl Walters, John Walters, Jerry Walters, Quention Walters, Maggie McCaig, Lucille Kent, and Peggy Smith

Mrs. Flowers is survived by her three children, Richard Flowers (Wanda), Kenneth Flowers (Trish) of Humboldt, Tenn., and Melissa Joyce of Trenton, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Margo Helton, Alicia Wood, Brandon Joyce, Candie Doss, Teri Joyce, Melissa Kennedy and Amanda Tucker; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Jean Wall, Doris Rhodes, Minnie Fuller and Barney Walters.