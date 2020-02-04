Derrick Thomas Cobb, 40, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Tex.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with a visitation from 12 – 2 p.m.

Mr. Cobb was preceded in death by his grandparents, Syble and Harlies Bushart, Mary and Carey Cobb, and Faye Jackson.

He is survived by his mother, JauRhonda Middleton; his father and stepmother, Jerry and Marilyn Cobb; one daughter, Breanna Cobb; his fiancé, Jessica Boggs; one brother, Errick Cobb (Jackie); one sister, Mary Duff (Jimmy); one niece, Annie Duff; three nephews, Damian Johnson, Codie Cobb and Randall Duff; and several cousins, family and friends that he loved.

He truly loved them all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice.