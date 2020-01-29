Lowery becomes first Gibson County Fair Assn. member to serve as president of state board

A Trenton man with deep roots in the Gibson County Fair has been elected president of the Tennessee Association of Fairs (TAF).

William Lowery took the gavel from outgoing president Phil Booher at the annual TAF Convention on Jan. 18. Lowery is the first member from the Gibson County Fair Association to serve on the TAF Board of Directors, be elected as an officer, and serve as president.

Lowery has been involved in the Gibson County Fair for most of his life. His grandfather, Durand Lowery, was the fair manager in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, William Lowery began his journey as a fair volunteer in the early 2000s. He is the senior member of the Gibson County Fair Board of Directors and has served as president for five years.

During his time as a local fair leader, several of his West Tennessee fair colleagues encouraged Lowery to put his name in the hat for the TAF Board of Directors. In doing so, he has served on various committees at the state level to advance the interests of all West Tennessee fairs. Lowery served on the TAF Board of Directors for 10 years, including three years as West Tennessee vice president.

Lowery said he is most grateful for the friendships and support from Gibson County and across the state that this opportunity has brought.