Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 01/20/2020 through 01/26/2020:

Kenneth Ray Brown, 41, of Somerville; Arrest date and location: 01/26/2020, Walmart; Charges: theft of property – merchandise. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Brenda Joyce Butler, 67, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2020, 1009 Etheridge St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Kara Ashley Byers, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/25/2020, 22nd/Cash Masters; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

James Louis Frye, 32, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 01/21/2020, Stop and Shop; Charges: violation of light law, driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Justin Michael David Glasper, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/24/2020, Central Ave.; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Benjamin Jason Grant, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/21/2020, 2229 Campbell St.; Charges: domestic assault, false imprisonment (MISD), retaliation past action, vandalism, cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Ozzie Bell Groomes, 79, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2020, 1009 Etheridge St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Wally K. Owens, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/21/2020, Dollar General; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: LT Fuller.

Jerry Don Riggs, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/24/2020, Auto Zone parking lot; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Heather M. Sands, 33, of Paris; Arrest date and location: 01/25/2020, 470 W. Main St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Grisham.

Jennifer Gail West, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/25/2020, East End and Heritage; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: K9 Stewart.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 01/20/2020 through 01/26/2020.

Daylon Rashad Ballard, b/m, 24 – attachment order

Joel Clay Bartlett, w/m, 44 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage

Justin David Glasper, b/m, 33 – failure to provide proof ins.

Larry Timothy Hearod, w/m, 41 – capias

Brandy Nicole Johnson, w/f, 30 – violation of probation

Glenn Edward Johnson, w/m, 32 – capias, other

Quatavious K. Long, b/m, 27 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates

Courtney Rena Mealer, w/f, 35 – violation of probation

Rafeal Conswallius Robinson, b/m, 32 – violation f probation

Trudy Michelle Woodfork, b/f, 46 – capias

David Shane Adams, w/m, 48 – driving under the influence first offense

Joel Clay Bartlett, w/m, 44 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Charles Wesley Eddlemon, w/m, 34 – driving under the influence

Michael Allen Grover, w/m, 33 – attachment order, capias

Ella Lena Hayes, b/f, 24 – forgery, identity theft/use of another’s information

Keithal Wayne Hopkins, w/m, 37 – contempt of court

Claude Andrew Jackson, w/m, 43 – evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving on right side of road

Michael Blair Leming, w/m, 33 – capias

Juan Pablo Lira, b/m, 20 – driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense

Rachel Lynn Morgan, w/f, 24 – attachment order

Elijah Neal Morris, w/m, 37 – capias

Edgar Wayne Price, w/m, 55 – domestic assault, vandalism

Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 50 – violation of probation

Sabrina L. Ricketts, w/f, 35 – failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, unregistered vehicle, failure to provide proof ins., vio. light law

Althon Hunter Smith, w/m, 34 – attachment order

Austin Chad Williford, w/m, 22 – animals run at large

Marriages

James Maverick Anderson of Dyer and Taylor Marie Hill of Dyer

Real Estate Transfers

Helen E. Alexander to Dillon Lee Alexander – Bradford – $154,200

Peggy Scroggins to Silverio Russo – Milan – $55,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joseph Shelley and wife, Brittney Shelley – Medina – $200,900

Centennial Bank to Kimberly P. Norman – Trenton – $20,500

Melissa Baird, n/k/a Melissa Hughes, to Shane Phillips and wife, Hannah C. Phillips – Medina – $145,000

Dwayne Aikens to HPQ Properties, LLC – Milan – $72,500

Tom Hartigan to Benjamin T. Webb and wife, Leslie H. Webb – Milan – $145,885

Lamar Whitaker and wife, Tracye Whitaker to Andrew Bomar and wife, Tiffany Bomar – Trenton – $42,000

City of Trenton, Tennessee to Kevin Allen – Trenton – $500

Christopher Glenn to David Springer and wife, Lisa Springer – Milan – $4,500

Christopher Carroll, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Carmen Carroll, to OCM Investments – Medina – $115,000

Jeremy Douglas to Joshua Arnold – Milan – $95,000

City of Trenton, Tennessee to Gary Welch – $400

John Wayne Williams and wife, Kimberly Williams to James Balentine and wife, Stephanie Balentine – Milan – $125,000

Walker Huey to Luis G. Gonzalez and wife, Megan Lisa Gonzalez – Milan – $48,750