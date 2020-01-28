Mary Vivian Washburn Mitchell Morgan was born on December 2, 1936 to Edwin and Frances Washburn. She passed at 5 a.m. on January 23, 2020.

Mrs. Morgan’s goal in life was to bring a smile to everyone she met. She spread the love of Jesus wherever she went and truly was His servant.

She graduated from Peabody High School in Trenton, Tenn. in 1954. She worked 33 years at Copeland Electric in Humboldt, Tenn. In 2001, she became a Methodist lay pastor for Salem, Walnut Hill and Lessenberry churches in Milan, Tenn. for nine years.

Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death in July 2000 by her husband, Marion S. “Bubba” Mitchell.

She is survived by husband, Charles Morgan; daughters, Mollie M. Taylor (Billy Zack) of Salem, Ky. and Margaret M Sanders (Mike) of Trenton; son. C. Michael Morgan (Amy) of Dyersburg, Tenn.; grandchildren, Micki Lee Taylor of Leonardtown, Md. and Nick Taylor of Salem; great-grandsons, William Davis “WT” Taylor of Kenton, Tenn. and Salem, Jimmy Crider of Salem, grandchildren, Carrie Sanders Davidson (Keith) and Philip Sanders (Hope) both of Medina, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Brilee and Presley Davidson, Kyle, Drew and Alan Sanders, all of Medina.

Mrs. Morgan’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Methodist Church in the Edison community, Humboldt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials to be sent to Christian Women’s Job Corp (CWJC), PO Box 384, Trenton, TN 38382 or Camp Bluebird, c/o West TN Healthcare Foundation, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301.