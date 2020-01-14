Your Right to Know
Court Report
Zachary Powell – Contempt of court
Candy Cunningham – Evading arrest
Nicklaus Duncan – Misdemeanor, child neglect
Craig Palmer – Aggravated trespassing
Glenda Adams – Disorderly conduct
Timothy Mays – Violation of community supervision for life
Adam Carson – Simple possession Schedule VI
Travis Robinson – 911 calls in non-emergency situations, prohibited
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 01/06/2020 through 01/12/2020:
Janet Marie Garcia, 37, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 01/06/2020, Walmart; Charges: theft crim simulation, conspiracy: criminal (felony). Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Brian Adrian Pearson, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/08/2020, 12th and Campbell; Charges: simple possession, window, tinted, seatbelt law. Arresting officer: DTF LT Rich.
Yancee Trace Potts, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/08/2020, Pkg Lot Library; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Javelle Shaquille Quarles, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/06/2020, 110 Sweetgum Dr; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/23/2019 through 12/29/2019.
Xavier Devon Epperson, b/m, 27 – driving rev/susp/exp license, window, tinted
Dylan Lee Hudspeth, w/m, 21 – aggravated burglary, picked up for other agency, assault, contributing to delinquency of minor
Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 31 – 911 calls in non-emerg situations prohib
Bailey Paige Williams-McCoy, w/f, 18 – aggravated burglary, assault, contributing to delinquency of minor
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 01/06/2020 through 01/12/2020.
Hunter Nicholas Kocsis, w/m, 26 – capias
Qristian Lamarious Mance, b/m, 26 – violation of probation
Daniel Allen Mangels, w/m, 30 – attachment order
Yancee Trace Potts, w/m, 47 – domestic assault, attachment order
Montreal Larmar Warren, b/m, 24 – violation of probation
Andrew Thomas Warren, w/m, 34 – aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law)
Stephanie Lynn Williams, w/f, 39 – reporting brutality, neglect or abuse
Cordero Williams, b/m, 32 – capias
Tywa Shunta Woodruff, b/f, 33 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Andrea Teresa Carmon, b/f, 41 – capias, contributing to the dependency of a child
Roderick Jevon Cole, b/m, 41 – attachment order
Christopher Robert Corbin, w/m, 31 – theft of property, assault
Javelle Quarles Epperson, b/m, 26 – capias
David Scott Gillespie, w/m, 55 – domestic assault
Christian Kelly Grifis, w/m, 22 – burglary
Caylie Brooke Hardee, w/f, 24 – domestic assault
Michael Joseph Harvey, b/m, 42 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Allison Lindsey Hoggard, w/f, 38 – capias
Keithal Wayne Hopkins, w/m, 37 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture delivery sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage
Matthew Jermane Jones, b/m, 31 – forgery
Denzel Alexander Lee, b/m, 22 – attachment order, worthless checks
Amanda Ann Lee, b/f, 39 – forgery, worthless checks
Tyler Brent McCartney, w/m, 24 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Ana Nerissa Mills, w/f, 33 – theft of property, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, burglary
Nathan Lee Page, w/m, 23 – capias
Dennis Pearson, b/m, 55 – seatbelt law, failure to provide proof ins., driving on revoked/suspended license
Mickey Nicholas Rel, i/m, 47 – driving without license, driving under the influence first offense
Donnie Mack Scobey, w/m, 46 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Bennie Nelson Thomas, b/m, 67 – capias
Kecia Shante Tomlin, b/f, 32 – attachment order
Dustin Blake Via, w/m, 40 – driving revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof ins., unregistered vehicle, misuse of reg., failure to appear
Jeremy Scott Vinyard, w/m, 32 – assault, violation of probation, underage driving while impaired
Stephanie Lynn Williams, w/f, 39 – aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law)
Marriages
James Lee Goodman of Dyer and Donnamarie Sandra Chartrand of Milan
Timothy Alan Sexton of Milan and Elizabeth Marie Dycus Witherspoon of Milan
Matthew Franklin Keller of Milan and Ayla Marie Hensley of Milan
Paris Troy Hatchel of Martin and Allison Paige Hildebrand of Martin
Jacob Daniel Crawford of Jackson and Megan Danielle Hurt of Jackson
Michael Seth Hinson of Medina and Kaitlyn Virginia Voyles of Medina
Divorces
Timothy L. Drasal vs Stephany D. Drasal
Bethany DeGroff vs Andrew Neal DeGroff
Rodney L. Bosley vs Linda Gonzales Bosley
Christi L. Barnes vs Corey M. Barnes
Mycia L. Bufford vs Yulonda Sherri Bufford
Malvin Jerome Haywood vs Kentel R. Haywood
Maria A. Gonzalez vs Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez
Brittany C. Manns vs David L. Manns II
Larry Joe Davis vs Jo Page McAlexander Davis
Real Estate Transfers
Charles Henry Johnson to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $5,500
Amy Duncan, f/k/a Amy Theriac, and Brandon Duncan to Michael Kelly and wife, Kimberly Kelly – Rutherford – $20,000
John E. Stovall, III and wife, Catherine Stovall to Tony Alan Brimm and wife, Laura Ruth Brimm -Trenton – $385,000
Wallace T. Brown to City Lumber Company of Dyer, Inc. – Dyer – $2,500
Willie Ervin to Rickey Crouch and wife, Debra Crouch – Trenton – $18,000
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000
Joe M. Cheeks and wife, Cindy K. Cheeks to Jeff Caldwell Scott and wife, Jodie E. Scott – Milan – $344,000
Farmers and Merchants Bank to Anthony R. Jones and wife, Dawn Jones – Dyer – $102,966
Erica Darsha Woods to Charles Coplin and wife, Deloise Coplin – Dyer – $73,134.53
OCM Investments to Harris Rentals, LLC – Medina – $460,000
Patricia Wilson Baird to Wallace D. Cunningham and wife, Shirley Cunningham – Milan – $148,500
Eric M. Marcus and wife, Kyla J. Marcus, f/k/a Kyla J. French, to Josh Arnold – Trenton – $255,000
Danny and Teresa Milam to James Dabbs – Trenton – $500
Chris Henson to Jason T. Guest and wife, Amber D. Guest – Medina – $172,000
Jacquelyn Michelle Griffin to Brianna Miller – Bradford – $87,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – 335 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000
Judi Lynn Heavner to Janet L. Trueman – Medina – $127,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – 355 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – 361 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina -$36,000
Cherry Ann Carruth, Attorney-In-Fact for Edna Evans, a/k/a Edna T. Evans, n/k/a Edna Sherrod, to Bryan Sumler – Milan – $65,900
Paul J. Spain, Jr. to Tegrah Resources, LLC – Milan – $45,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction – Milan – $26,200
Jerry Neil and wife, Tonya Neil to Michael T. Poore and wife, Rhonda H. Poore – Kenton – $19,000
Justin Curtis Scott and wife, Donna Marie Scott to Joshua Travis and wife, Amber Travis – Trenton – $330,000