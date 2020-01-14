Your Right to Know

Court Report

Zachary Powell – Contempt of court

Candy Cunningham – Evading arrest

Nicklaus Duncan – Misdemeanor, child neglect

Craig Palmer – Aggravated trespassing

Glenda Adams – Disorderly conduct

Timothy Mays – Violation of community supervision for life

Adam Carson – Simple possession Schedule VI

Travis Robinson – 911 calls in non-emergency situations, prohibited

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 01/06/2020 through 01/12/2020:

Janet Marie Garcia, 37, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 01/06/2020, Walmart; Charges: theft crim simulation, conspiracy: criminal (felony). Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Brian Adrian Pearson, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/08/2020, 12th and Campbell; Charges: simple possession, window, tinted, seatbelt law. Arresting officer: DTF LT Rich.

Yancee Trace Potts, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/08/2020, Pkg Lot Library; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Javelle Shaquille Quarles, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/06/2020, 110 Sweetgum Dr; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/23/2019 through 12/29/2019.

Xavier Devon Epperson, b/m, 27 – driving rev/susp/exp license, window, tinted

Dylan Lee Hudspeth, w/m, 21 – aggravated burglary, picked up for other agency, assault, contributing to delinquency of minor

Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 31 – 911 calls in non-emerg situations prohib

Bailey Paige Williams-McCoy, w/f, 18 – aggravated burglary, assault, contributing to delinquency of minor

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 01/06/2020 through 01/12/2020.

Hunter Nicholas Kocsis, w/m, 26 – capias

Qristian Lamarious Mance, b/m, 26 – violation of probation

Daniel Allen Mangels, w/m, 30 – attachment order

Yancee Trace Potts, w/m, 47 – domestic assault, attachment order

Montreal Larmar Warren, b/m, 24 – violation of probation

Andrew Thomas Warren, w/m, 34 – aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law)

Stephanie Lynn Williams, w/f, 39 – reporting brutality, neglect or abuse

Cordero Williams, b/m, 32 – capias

Tywa Shunta Woodruff, b/f, 33 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Andrea Teresa Carmon, b/f, 41 – capias, contributing to the dependency of a child

Roderick Jevon Cole, b/m, 41 – attachment order

Christopher Robert Corbin, w/m, 31 – theft of property, assault

Javelle Quarles Epperson, b/m, 26 – capias

David Scott Gillespie, w/m, 55 – domestic assault

Christian Kelly Grifis, w/m, 22 – burglary

Caylie Brooke Hardee, w/f, 24 – domestic assault

Michael Joseph Harvey, b/m, 42 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Allison Lindsey Hoggard, w/f, 38 – capias

Keithal Wayne Hopkins, w/m, 37 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture delivery sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage

Matthew Jermane Jones, b/m, 31 – forgery

Denzel Alexander Lee, b/m, 22 – attachment order, worthless checks

Amanda Ann Lee, b/f, 39 – forgery, worthless checks

Tyler Brent McCartney, w/m, 24 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Ana Nerissa Mills, w/f, 33 – theft of property, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, burglary

Nathan Lee Page, w/m, 23 – capias

Dennis Pearson, b/m, 55 – seatbelt law, failure to provide proof ins., driving on revoked/suspended license

Mickey Nicholas Rel, i/m, 47 – driving without license, driving under the influence first offense

Donnie Mack Scobey, w/m, 46 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Bennie Nelson Thomas, b/m, 67 – capias

Kecia Shante Tomlin, b/f, 32 – attachment order

Dustin Blake Via, w/m, 40 – driving revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof ins., unregistered vehicle, misuse of reg., failure to appear

Jeremy Scott Vinyard, w/m, 32 – assault, violation of probation, underage driving while impaired

Stephanie Lynn Williams, w/f, 39 – aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law)

Marriages

James Lee Goodman of Dyer and Donnamarie Sandra Chartrand of Milan

Timothy Alan Sexton of Milan and Elizabeth Marie Dycus Witherspoon of Milan

Matthew Franklin Keller of Milan and Ayla Marie Hensley of Milan

Paris Troy Hatchel of Martin and Allison Paige Hildebrand of Martin

Jacob Daniel Crawford of Jackson and Megan Danielle Hurt of Jackson

Michael Seth Hinson of Medina and Kaitlyn Virginia Voyles of Medina

Divorces

Timothy L. Drasal vs Stephany D. Drasal

Bethany DeGroff vs Andrew Neal DeGroff

Rodney L. Bosley vs Linda Gonzales Bosley

Christi L. Barnes vs Corey M. Barnes

Mycia L. Bufford vs Yulonda Sherri Bufford

Malvin Jerome Haywood vs Kentel R. Haywood

Maria A. Gonzalez vs Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez

Brittany C. Manns vs David L. Manns II

Larry Joe Davis vs Jo Page McAlexander Davis

Real Estate Transfers

Charles Henry Johnson to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $5,500

Amy Duncan, f/k/a Amy Theriac, and Brandon Duncan to Michael Kelly and wife, Kimberly Kelly – Rutherford – $20,000

John E. Stovall, III and wife, Catherine Stovall to Tony Alan Brimm and wife, Laura Ruth Brimm -Trenton – $385,000

Wallace T. Brown to City Lumber Company of Dyer, Inc. – Dyer – $2,500

Willie Ervin to Rickey Crouch and wife, Debra Crouch – Trenton – $18,000

Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000

Joe M. Cheeks and wife, Cindy K. Cheeks to Jeff Caldwell Scott and wife, Jodie E. Scott – Milan – $344,000

Farmers and Merchants Bank to Anthony R. Jones and wife, Dawn Jones – Dyer – $102,966

Erica Darsha Woods to Charles Coplin and wife, Deloise Coplin – Dyer – $73,134.53

OCM Investments to Harris Rentals, LLC – Medina – $460,000

Patricia Wilson Baird to Wallace D. Cunningham and wife, Shirley Cunningham – Milan – $148,500

Eric M. Marcus and wife, Kyla J. Marcus, f/k/a Kyla J. French, to Josh Arnold – Trenton – $255,000

Danny and Teresa Milam to James Dabbs – Trenton – $500

Chris Henson to Jason T. Guest and wife, Amber D. Guest – Medina – $172,000

Jacquelyn Michelle Griffin to Brianna Miller – Bradford – $87,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – 335 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Judi Lynn Heavner to Janet L. Trueman – Medina – $127,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – 355 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – 361 Saddlebrook Drive, Medina -$36,000

Cherry Ann Carruth, Attorney-In-Fact for Edna Evans, a/k/a Edna T. Evans, n/k/a Edna Sherrod, to Bryan Sumler – Milan – $65,900

Paul J. Spain, Jr. to Tegrah Resources, LLC – Milan – $45,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction – Milan – $26,200

Jerry Neil and wife, Tonya Neil to Michael T. Poore and wife, Rhonda H. Poore – Kenton – $19,000

Justin Curtis Scott and wife, Donna Marie Scott to Joshua Travis and wife, Amber Travis – Trenton – $330,000