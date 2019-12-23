Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Mae “June” Harris, 90, were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Harris, a personal administrative assistant and member of the Humboldt First Baptist Church, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Harris.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her son, Gary D. (Pauline) Harris of Jackson, Tenn.; a grandson, William C. Harris of Jackson; two sister-in-laws, Emogene (A.B.) Lott of Jackson and Cara Nell Miller of Humboldt, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews, and special caring neighbors.