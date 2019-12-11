Local student crowned Miss Memphis Iris Teen

A local student was recently crowned Miss Memphis Iris Teen Volunteer.

Ryleigh Greene, 16, a junior at Gibson County High School earned the crown Nov. 30 at the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School in Memphis. She was also selected for Fan Favorite and Evening Gown Award in the Iris Teen category.

Greene will compete at the state pageant March 13 in Jackson for Miss Iris Tennessee Teen Volunteer. The pageant is a sister program of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant held each June in Jackson.

Greene is honored to be chosen for the title and will spend the next year serving the Memphis area and her local community to bring positive awareness to her platform, Andrew’s Awareness: Educating Communities About ADHD. If your school or organization would like to schedule an appearance, please email her at rmandammom@gmail.com.

Greene is the daughter of Chad and Kristi Greene and big sister to Andrew Greene. The family resides in the Tyson community. She is the granddaughter of Terry and Joyce Brown of Trenton, Ken and Debbie Claybrook of Yorkville, and Lynn Greene and the late Mike Greene of the Tyson community.