Your Right to Know

Court Report

Andrea L. Corbin – contempt of court

Steve Hamman – contempt of court

Walter Fly – public intoxication

John Yarbrough – criminal impersonation

Jessie Patrick III – simple assault, evading arrest

Thomas Blackmon – simple possession of Schedule II

Lisa Nival – simple possession of Schedule II (meth)

Robin Panzke – simple assault (2 counts)

James Levingston – simple assault

Larry Willis – simple possession of Schedule II (meth)

Geramy Pitts – evading arrest

Timothy Mays – simple assault, violation of community supervision

Tommy Byrum – domestic assault

Civil

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Joe Parkin

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Krystal Mason

Crown Asset Management LLC vs Amy L. Epperson

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Chrishonda Dunlap

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Andrea Johnson

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Brandy Pledge

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Kristie Rodgers

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Antonio Champion

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Tyrone Huspon

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Carolyn Wade

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Mary McCage

Title Cash #308 vs Barbara Pledge

Title Cash #308 vs Junessa Barnett

Title Cash #308 vs David Paschall

H and P Properties vs Brooke Fetters and Joe McCain

Bridgecrest Acceptance Corporation vs Crystal Patrick

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Cora Midgett

HRP LLC vs Godfrey Anderson

LVNV Funding LLC vs Tyler Hill

LVNV Funding LLC vs Annette Bauer aka Annette R. Anthony

LVNV Funding LLC vs Jason Dover

LVNV Funding LLC vs Karaleigh R. McCormick

Linda K. Martin vs Eddie Lee Ferguson Jr.

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs Lettie Bedford aka Lettie M. Lewis

OCM Investments vs Harris W. Kellough

Bobby Williams vs Jason Norman and Carlene Norman

Manish Patel vs Steve Shivers

Tammie Porter vs Brandon Warren

Danny Smith vs La’Keisha McCurry

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/02/2019 through 12/08/2019:

Ashley Michelle Adams, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2019, HCI Supply; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Sherry Louise Bolin, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/05/2019, Dodson St.; Charges: falsification of drug test, possession of schVI, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.

Tyrone Davis Cunningham, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/05/2019, 1104 N 17th Ave; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.

Joshua Larrenze Dickerson, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/05/2019, 1224 Maple St.; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.

Desernae Donald, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/03/2019, 709 N 20th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

April Elizabeth Rainey, 30, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2019, 715 Craddock; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Wade/HPD.

Percy Kentrell Roberson, 37, of Horn Lake, MS; Arrest date and location: 12/05/2019, 713 N 16th; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Abdiel Joshua Scott, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2019, 1200 N 22nd Ave; Charges: statutory rape, sexual: exploitation of minor: esp aggra. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Trevarius Glente Sharp, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2019, Autumn Wood; Charges: simple possession, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Steven Trent, 34, of Paris; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2019, Walmart; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Nyshiqua Q Turner, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/03/2019, 709 N 20th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/02/2019 through 12/08/2019.

Rodney Michael Bane, w/m, 36 – contempt of court

Kaydaysha Marie Brooks, b/f, 21 – court

Rueben Earl Clark, b/m, 35 – capias

James Anthony Cottrell, b/m, 49 – capias

Caminski Jawun Crawford, b/m, 33 – court

Joseph Robert Dimarco, w/m, 45 – court

Chuncy Lesolue Hollis, b/m, 41 – court

Larry Doneall Jacocks, b/m, 68 – worthless checks

Tamara Shanell Peete, b/f, 30 – attachment order

Keith Lamar Rose, b/m, 30 – court

Billy Obrien Thomas Jr., b/m, 30 – capias

Andrea Dawn Zeto, w/f, 35 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Rodney Michael Bane, w/m, 36 – domestic assault

Donald Neel Barber, w/m, 50 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Logan Wayne Barber, w/m, 31 – violation of probation

Phillip Charles Colwell, w/m, 35 – criminal trespass, vandalism

Fredrick Horton Crawley, b/m, 39 – criminal trespass

Clay Douglas Farrell, w/m, 31 – capias, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on right side of road, manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines, speeding, evading arrest, driving revoked/suspended license, attachment order

Ashley Nicole Gatlin, w/f, 29 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Keithal Wayne Hopkins, w/m, 36 – forgery

Larry Doneall Jacocks, b/m, 68 – failure to appear, capias

Chrystal Dawn Podschweit, w/f, 37 – unlawful paraphernalia uses and activities

Spencer John Sizemore, w/m, 22 – violation of order of protection/restraining order, extortion, capias

Travis Lee Vanover, w/m, 39 – attachment order

Steven Matthew Ward, w/m, 36 – capias

Jonathan Wayne Willis, w/m, 34 – attachment order

Andrea Dawn Zeto, w/f, 35 – capias