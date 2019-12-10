Your Right to Know
Court Report
Andrea L. Corbin – contempt of court
Steve Hamman – contempt of court
Walter Fly – public intoxication
John Yarbrough – criminal impersonation
Jessie Patrick III – simple assault, evading arrest
Thomas Blackmon – simple possession of Schedule II
Lisa Nival – simple possession of Schedule II (meth)
Robin Panzke – simple assault (2 counts)
James Levingston – simple assault
Larry Willis – simple possession of Schedule II (meth)
Geramy Pitts – evading arrest
Timothy Mays – simple assault, violation of community supervision
Tommy Byrum – domestic assault
Civil
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Joe Parkin
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Krystal Mason
Crown Asset Management LLC vs Amy L. Epperson
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Chrishonda Dunlap
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Andrea Johnson
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Brandy Pledge
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Kristie Rodgers
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Antonio Champion
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Tyrone Huspon
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Carolyn Wade
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs Mary McCage
Title Cash #308 vs Barbara Pledge
Title Cash #308 vs Junessa Barnett
Title Cash #308 vs David Paschall
H and P Properties vs Brooke Fetters and Joe McCain
Bridgecrest Acceptance Corporation vs Crystal Patrick
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Cora Midgett
HRP LLC vs Godfrey Anderson
LVNV Funding LLC vs Tyler Hill
LVNV Funding LLC vs Annette Bauer aka Annette R. Anthony
LVNV Funding LLC vs Jason Dover
LVNV Funding LLC vs Karaleigh R. McCormick
Linda K. Martin vs Eddie Lee Ferguson Jr.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs Lettie Bedford aka Lettie M. Lewis
OCM Investments vs Harris W. Kellough
Bobby Williams vs Jason Norman and Carlene Norman
Manish Patel vs Steve Shivers
Tammie Porter vs Brandon Warren
Danny Smith vs La’Keisha McCurry
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/02/2019 through 12/08/2019:
Ashley Michelle Adams, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2019, HCI Supply; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Sherry Louise Bolin, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/05/2019, Dodson St.; Charges: falsification of drug test, possession of schVI, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Tyrone Davis Cunningham, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/05/2019, 1104 N 17th Ave; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Joshua Larrenze Dickerson, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/05/2019, 1224 Maple St.; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: ASAC Rich.
Desernae Donald, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/03/2019, 709 N 20th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
April Elizabeth Rainey, 30, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2019, 715 Craddock; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: PTL Wade/HPD.
Percy Kentrell Roberson, 37, of Horn Lake, MS; Arrest date and location: 12/05/2019, 713 N 16th; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Abdiel Joshua Scott, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2019, 1200 N 22nd Ave; Charges: statutory rape, sexual: exploitation of minor: esp aggra. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Trevarius Glente Sharp, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2019, Autumn Wood; Charges: simple possession, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Steven Trent, 34, of Paris; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2019, Walmart; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Nyshiqua Q Turner, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/03/2019, 709 N 20th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/02/2019 through 12/08/2019.
Rodney Michael Bane, w/m, 36 – contempt of court
Kaydaysha Marie Brooks, b/f, 21 – court
Rueben Earl Clark, b/m, 35 – capias
James Anthony Cottrell, b/m, 49 – capias
Caminski Jawun Crawford, b/m, 33 – court
Joseph Robert Dimarco, w/m, 45 – court
Chuncy Lesolue Hollis, b/m, 41 – court
Larry Doneall Jacocks, b/m, 68 – worthless checks
Tamara Shanell Peete, b/f, 30 – attachment order
Keith Lamar Rose, b/m, 30 – court
Billy Obrien Thomas Jr., b/m, 30 – capias
Andrea Dawn Zeto, w/f, 35 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Rodney Michael Bane, w/m, 36 – domestic assault
Donald Neel Barber, w/m, 50 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Logan Wayne Barber, w/m, 31 – violation of probation
Phillip Charles Colwell, w/m, 35 – criminal trespass, vandalism
Fredrick Horton Crawley, b/m, 39 – criminal trespass
Clay Douglas Farrell, w/m, 31 – capias, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on right side of road, manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines, speeding, evading arrest, driving revoked/suspended license, attachment order
Ashley Nicole Gatlin, w/f, 29 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Keithal Wayne Hopkins, w/m, 36 – forgery
Larry Doneall Jacocks, b/m, 68 – failure to appear, capias
Chrystal Dawn Podschweit, w/f, 37 – unlawful paraphernalia uses and activities
Spencer John Sizemore, w/m, 22 – violation of order of protection/restraining order, extortion, capias
Travis Lee Vanover, w/m, 39 – attachment order
Steven Matthew Ward, w/m, 36 – capias
Jonathan Wayne Willis, w/m, 34 – attachment order
Andrea Dawn Zeto, w/f, 35 – capias