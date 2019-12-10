Humboldt rings in Christmas

Oh Christmas Tree

by Mindy East

Christmas cheer filled the heart of every child and adult last Thursday evening during Humboldt’s third annual Christmas on Main.

Hundreds of people gathered on Main Street to enjoy an evening full of fun, activities and Santa.

Businesses and civic clubs from Humboldt lined the street with booths for the children and grown ups to enjoy. A hot chocolate bar with marshmallows and several other add-ons was provided by Dynamix of Humboldt. Lions Club served freshly popped popcorn. Rotary handed out Christmas goodie bags to children of all ages. Junior Auxiliary had a booth for the children to write a letter to Santa describing all their Christmas wishes. Then they could drop them into a mailbox headed directly to the North Pole. Exchange Club had a hands on station for children to make their very own reindeer food. The special treats for the reindeer included oats, snow white sugar, and red or green glitter for the reindeer to locate it glistening on the ground. Humboldt Plaza 3 Theatre had Elsa from “Frozen” snapping photos with families and individuals. The Plaza also hosted a Saturday 1 p.m. matinee showing “The Polar Express” with all proceeds going to the Mass Band.

Mayor Marvin Sikes’ grandson, Grayson, had the honor of flipping the switch to bring the towering Christmas tree of lights to life located in the downtown mini park.

A beautiful live nativity was wonderfully set up in front of Magnolia Manor and Chapel that

included sheep and a goat, which seemed to be a huge hit with the young and old.

Santa Claus made a grand entrance riding on a fire truck with the Humboldt Jr/Sr High School band playing Christmas music. Santa stopped and greeted all the children that impatiently waited in line to take free photos with jolly old Saint Nic. And to top off the night, there was a live reindeer that the children could interact with.

Even though a few minutes of light rain sprinkles came and went, everyone had a wonderful time ringing the Christmas season in Humboldt.