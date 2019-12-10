Humboldt rings in Christmas

Oh Christmas Tree
by Mindy East
LIGHTS UP TREE – Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes is joined by his wife, Carol, and grandson, Grayson Walker, as the countdown hits zero and flips the switch to light up the community Christmas tree during Christmas on Main last Thursday evening. Hundreds of kids of all ages attended the celebration while ringing in the season in downtown Humboldt.
Christmas cheer filled the heart of every child and adult last Thursday evening during Humboldt’s third annual Christmas on Main.
Hundreds of people gathered on Main Street to enjoy an evening full of fun, activities and Santa.
Businesses and civic clubs from Humboldt lined the street with booths for the children and grown ups to enjoy. A hot chocolate bar with marshmallows and several other add-ons was provided by Dynamix of Humboldt. Lions Club served freshly popped popcorn. Rotary handed out Christmas goodie bags to children of all ages. Junior Auxiliary had a booth for the children to write a letter to Santa describing all their Christmas wishes. Then they could drop them into a mailbox headed directly to the North Pole. Exchange Club had a hands on station for children to make their very own reindeer food. The special treats for the reindeer included oats, snow white sugar, and red or green glitter for the reindeer to locate it glistening on the ground. Humboldt Plaza 3 Theatre had Elsa from “Frozen” snapping photos with families and individuals. The Plaza also hosted a Saturday 1 p.m. matinee showing “The Polar Express” with all proceeds going to the Mass Band.
Mayor Marvin Sikes’ grandson, Grayson, had the honor of flipping the switch to bring the towering Christmas tree of lights to life located in the downtown mini park.
A beautiful live nativity was wonderfully set up in front of Magnolia Manor and Chapel that
included sheep and a goat, which seemed to be a huge hit with the young and old.
Santa Claus made a grand entrance riding on a fire truck with the Humboldt Jr/Sr High School band playing Christmas music. Santa stopped and greeted all the children that impatiently waited in line to take free photos with jolly old Saint Nic. And to top off the night, there was a live reindeer that the children could interact with.
Even though a few minutes of light rain sprinkles came and went, everyone had a wonderful time ringing the Christmas season in Humboldt.
PETTING REINDEER – These youngsters had the chance to pet a real live reindeer at Christmas on Main last Thursday.
SANTA’S BEAUTIES – Santa Claus received a present of his own when Strawberry royalty visited the photo booth.
LIVE NATIVITY – A live nativity scene that included live animals was part of the festivities in downtown Humboldt last Thursday evening during Christmas on Main.
GOODY BAGS – The Rotary Club of Humboldt prepared dozens and dozens of goody bags for the children and handed them out right after they had their pictures made with Santa.
REINDEER FOOD – Members of the Humboldt Exchange Club operated a reindeer food station where youngsters could mix up their own batch of reindeer food to sprinkle on their lawns on Christmas Eve for Santa’s reindeer.
POPCORN STAND – The Humboldt Lions Club manned the popcorn stand at Christmas on Main. The popcorn kettle was working overtime keeping up with the demand.
LETTERS TO SANTA – Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt offered a table full of paper, crayons and markers for children to write their letters to Santa.
IN THE MAILBOX – After writing their letters to Santa, kids dropped their letters in the giant mailbox to be sent to the North Pole.
HOT CHOCOLATE – The staff at Dynamix worked the hot chocolate bar that included add-ons to make the delicious hot cocoa even more tasty.
NOT A FAN – Little Elan East was unsure about meeting Santa Claus this year.
CHRISTMAS MUSIC – The Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School band played Christmas music Thursday evening, making for a very festive time for all.
Simmons Shoe Store
Brasfield’s Jewelry
Creative Accents
Peoples Furniture
Humboldt Plaza 3
Alsobrook Art Supply
Strawberry Hill Landscaping Nursery & Berry Southern Boutique
Simmons Bank
BancorpSouth
The Farmers & Merchants Bank
SANTA VISITS DOWNTOWN – Santa Claus made a second visit to the Strawberry City Saturday afternoon during the annual Christmas Open Houses. Several kids stopped by to see Jolly Ole St. Nic at the downtown mini park.