Lowery recognized for 100 career wins

By Lori Cathey

Gibson County High School leaders, players, and fans recognized boys’ basketball head coach Justin Lowery for his 100th career win Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Lowery reached the century mark Dec. 7, 2018 against Halls. Lowery finished the season with 106 wins, surpassing Mickey Young as the winningest coach in Gibson County boys’ program history.

GCHS principal Jim Hughes presented Lowery with a plaque to commemorate the accomplishment.

“We appreciate his dedication and hard work that Coach Lowery has put into the Pioneers boys’ basketball program over the years,” Hughes said.

“I feel really grateful for the accomplishment on the 100 wins,” Lowery said, quickly crediting his past and present players, assistant coaches, the support of the school administration and especially his family.

Lowery has been with the Gibson County Special School District for 11 years. He is also the GCHS golf coach and helped the Pioneers make their first appearance in the TSSAA State Golf Tournament earlier this fall. During his tenure, he also coached volleyball and cross country.

Lowery began his career coaching Dyer Middle School boys’ basketball.

He graduated from Bradford High School and played basketball for Jackson State Community College. He received his bachelor’s degree form the University of Tennessee at Martin. He is married to Suzy, and they have two children Knox and Mac. They reside in Bradford.