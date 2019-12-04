BlueCross Bowl Bound Peabody faces Meigs Co. in 2A state title game Saturday

With its 45-14 win over Riverside in the Class 2A semifinals Nov. 29, Peabody punched its ticket to the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Championship for the second consecutive year and third time in five years.

Peabody (14-0) will play Meigs County (13-1) Saturday, Dec. 7 at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville at 11 a.m.

“We’re excited to get back to the state championship game, and we know Meigs County will be a really good opponent,” said Peabody head coach Shane Jacobs.

Peabody has a chance to complete a perfect 15-0 season with its second consecutive state title and third overall. Meigs County has two runner-up finishes in the state finals, the last one coming in 1995. Quarterback Aaron Swafford won the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award last season and was nominated again this year.

BlueCross Bowl tickets are $12 each and are available at Peabody High School, online at https://gofan.co/app/events/72679, and at the gate. Peabody fans are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets in Trenton to save time at the gate in Cookeville and put more money in Peabody’s pockets.

Parking is $10 per vehicle (cash only). Free shuttles will be available to transport spectators from more distant parking areas to the stadium.

Weapons, coolers, whistles, air canisters, and pop-up tents are prohibited in the stadium. Artificial noisemakers that stadium security personnel deem a public safety risk, public nuisance, and/or other negatively impact the game or the spectator experience are also prohibited. Drones are not permitted to be flown anywhere in the vicinity of the stadium.

Tennessee Tech is a tobacco free campus.

For hotel, restaurant, and other area information, visit CookevilleChampions.com.