Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/25/2019 through 12/01/2019:

Jeraldo Pacheco Ascencio, 19, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 11/30/2019, National Guard Armory; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

Tommy James Bynum, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2019; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Sherry Cook, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/01/2019, 1310 Bradford Dr.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Desman Lamar Green, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/29/2019, 3439 Bledsoe Rd; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, unauthorized use of auto/joyriding, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Fleming.

Leon Thomas Holmes, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/28/2019, Jr. High; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: Sgt. Moore.

Tyler Kamal Pirtle, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/26/2019, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Geramy Allen Pitts, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2019, 1828 Penn; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

David Glenn Riggs, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/01/2019, Avondale and Avondale; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Brandon Christophe Thomas, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/28/2019, 1309 N 18th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Shundra Michelle White, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2019, 1421 N 20th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/25/2019 through 12/01/2019.

Richard Alan Alguire, w/m, 51 – driving under the influence first offense, driving without license, possession of a handgun while under the influence, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Cheyenna Rhein Cobb, w/f, 23 – forgery, theft of property

Dustin Lee Graham, w/m, 38 – violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry

Gregory Lynell Hill, b/m, 35 – capias

Elizabeth Keosha Huspon, b/f, 28 – capias

Stephen David Jackson, w/m, 26 – domestic assault, resisting arrest

Amy Adorable Morris, w/f, 37 – assault

Susan Elizabeth Simmons, w/f, 36 – violation of probation, schedule II drug violations

Makayla Brook Burton, w/f, 24 – capias

Raymie Lee Craig, w/m, 45 – aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law)

Donald Kenneth Hudkins, w/m, 37 – capias, aggravated assault

Michael Blair Leming, w/m, 32 – capias

Roxanne Lineberry, w/f, 62 – resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Isaiah Mann, b/m, 29 – criminal trespass, disorderly conduct

Pamela Gail Mauldin, w/f, 57 – headlights on during inclement weather, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jeffrey Jerome Thomas, b/m, 54 – capias, attachment order

Trinity Austin Walls, w/m, 34 – resisting arrest, aggravated assault

Tabitha Leigh Whitney, w/f, 32 – aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law)

Marriages

Richard Cody Finley of Newbern and Jonann Jones of Newbern

Adriana Noelle Lockhart of Trenton and Matthew Aaron Frazier of Trenton

William Charles Futrell of Cordova and Kelly Leanne Rogers of Cordova

Nicholas Taylor Parr of Cordova and Kayla Leigh Baker of Cordova

Derrik Lynn Bell of Milan and Lisa Marie Gullage Bell of Milan

James Eric Farley of Milan and Judy Lynne Shelp Gallagher of Milan

James Jelahn Myers of Dyer and Raechelle Jenene Bolden of Trenton