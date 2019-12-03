Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/25/2019 through 12/01/2019:
Jeraldo Pacheco Ascencio, 19, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 11/30/2019, National Guard Armory; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
Tommy James Bynum, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2019; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Sherry Cook, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/01/2019, 1310 Bradford Dr.; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Desman Lamar Green, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/29/2019, 3439 Bledsoe Rd; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, unauthorized use of auto/joyriding, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Fleming.
Leon Thomas Holmes, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/28/2019, Jr. High; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism, retaliation past action. Arresting officer: Sgt. Moore.
Tyler Kamal Pirtle, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/26/2019, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Geramy Allen Pitts, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2019, 1828 Penn; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
David Glenn Riggs, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/01/2019, Avondale and Avondale; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Brandon Christophe Thomas, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/28/2019, 1309 N 18th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Shundra Michelle White, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2019, 1421 N 20th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/25/2019 through 12/01/2019.
Richard Alan Alguire, w/m, 51 – driving under the influence first offense, driving without license, possession of a handgun while under the influence, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Cheyenna Rhein Cobb, w/f, 23 – forgery, theft of property
Dustin Lee Graham, w/m, 38 – violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry
Gregory Lynell Hill, b/m, 35 – capias
Elizabeth Keosha Huspon, b/f, 28 – capias
Stephen David Jackson, w/m, 26 – domestic assault, resisting arrest
Amy Adorable Morris, w/f, 37 – assault
Susan Elizabeth Simmons, w/f, 36 – violation of probation, schedule II drug violations
Makayla Brook Burton, w/f, 24 – capias
Raymie Lee Craig, w/m, 45 – aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law)
Donald Kenneth Hudkins, w/m, 37 – capias, aggravated assault
Michael Blair Leming, w/m, 32 – capias
Roxanne Lineberry, w/f, 62 – resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Isaiah Mann, b/m, 29 – criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
Pamela Gail Mauldin, w/f, 57 – headlights on during inclement weather, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jeffrey Jerome Thomas, b/m, 54 – capias, attachment order
Trinity Austin Walls, w/m, 34 – resisting arrest, aggravated assault
Tabitha Leigh Whitney, w/f, 32 – aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law)
Marriages
Richard Cody Finley of Newbern and Jonann Jones of Newbern
Adriana Noelle Lockhart of Trenton and Matthew Aaron Frazier of Trenton
William Charles Futrell of Cordova and Kelly Leanne Rogers of Cordova
Nicholas Taylor Parr of Cordova and Kayla Leigh Baker of Cordova
Derrik Lynn Bell of Milan and Lisa Marie Gullage Bell of Milan
James Eric Farley of Milan and Judy Lynne Shelp Gallagher of Milan
James Jelahn Myers of Dyer and Raechelle Jenene Bolden of Trenton