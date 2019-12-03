A memorial service for Marion Barrix James will be held in the chapel at the King’s Daughters and Sons Home at 3568 Appling Road in Bartlett, Tenn. on Friday, December 6 at 2 p.m. with visitation prior.

Mrs. James died November 23, 2019.

She was born to the late Allie Dee Pierce Barrix and the late Thomas Albert Barrix in Gibson County, Tenn.

Mrs. James was preceded in death by her husband, John R. (Jack) James; her sister, Dorothy Sue Barrix; and her brother, Edwin Douglas Barrix.

She is survived by three children, John R. James Jr. (Juni), Charles E. James, and Rebecca J. Hammond (Jim); three grandchildren, Alicia James Delano (Allen), Michael H. James, and Lauren B. Lemley (Greg); two great-grandchildren and another one on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. James was a member of the Ridgeway Baptist Church, the Grace Bible Study Class and the Ridgeway Goldenagers Fellowship.

Formerly of Humboldt, Tenn., Mrs. James moved to Memphis upon retirement from the district attorney general’s office in Trenton, Tenn.

Mrs. James is a donor to Genesis – The Gift of Life program.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ridgeway Baptist Church, Memphis; the Exchange Club Family Center, Memphis; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.