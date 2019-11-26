Free wi-fi available at Bailey Park

by Danny Wade

A local internet provider is going above and beyond as a good citizen of the community. 1Tennessee is offering free wi-fi internet at area parks.

John Warmath, president of 1Tennessee, said they have wireless internet at Bailey Park in Humboldt and have plans to expand to other areas.

“We currently have wi-fi at Bailey Park in Humboldt, and the parks and sports fields in Medina,” Warmath said last week. “It’s completely free and open to anybody. Any wi-fi device can pick up the signal, such as your cellphone, laptop, tablet or e-reader.”

To connect to the wi-fi signal, you select 1Tennessee wi-fi and check the box to accept the conditions. It’s that simple. Warmath noted the signal is strong enough to stream music and videos, or to use social media.

This is the first couple of phases for offering free wi-fi locations. Dustin Twyman, 1Tennessee’s general manager, said their next step is to offer wi-fi in downtown Humboldt. The plan is have the signal available sometime next spring.

Another phase will be to do the same in downtown Medina and have internet wi-fi available there as well next year.

1Tennessee’s service area covers Humboldt, Medina and Three Way. With Three Way in the process of building a city hall, the municipal complex will be another community area with free internet. Completion time for this part of the project is still unknown with the city hall in the early stages of construction.

Once the city hall is completed, the building and Pine Hill Park will have free wi-fi.

“Events at the parks will have free access for devices,” Warmath added. “These charitable events may have someone registering or signing up people.”

With the additional amount of people at the parks during these types of charitable events, such as Relay for Life, 1Tennessee can even upgrade the internet with more bandwidth and faster service for the event.

“There are plenty of students that do not have internet at home,” Warmath noted. “What we are doing is a nice community resource. We like to offer this for our service area of Humboldt, Three Way and Medina. There are no strings attached—just an easy way we can give back.”