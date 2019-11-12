Goad named Supervisor of the Year

A Gibson County supervisor and a Hamilton County high school principal have been honored for their work in Tennessee education during the annual banquet held Nov. 5.

Dr. Michelle Goad, instructional supervisor for grades 5-8 and testing coordinator in Gibson County Special School District, was named Tennessee’s 2019-20 Supervisor of the Year. Goad has served in this role for 11 years and previously served as a teacher and instructional coach in the district. Goad is committed to providing every student with high-quality education and is always willing to try new initiatives based on teachers’ feedback and data.

Dr. LeAndrea Ware, principal of the Howard School in Hamilton County Schools, was named Tennessee’s 2019-20 Principal of the Year. Having previously served as principal at East Lake Academy and in district administration roles, Ware was chosen as the interim principal of the Howard School in 2017-18 and was named principal this year. Known for her energy and passion, Ware works each day to create an environment of success for all students.

Both awards were announced at an honorary banquet in Nashville during the department’s LEAD conference, a statewide convening for Tennessee’s leaders in districts, schools, and classrooms.

“As a former principal, I’m continually inspired by the caliber of principals and supervisors that we have across this great state, and I am truly honored to recognize these outstanding individuals who work each day to make sure our students are receiving the best possible education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

The annual Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year awards recognize administrators who have helped provide educational opportunities for Tennessee students through leadership, programs, and vision. Ware and Goad were among nine principals and nine district supervisors, respectively, selected as regional finalists after being nominated by their peers for the title. The winners for the three Tennessee grand divisions were also recognized at the honorary banquet.

Ware was named Tennessee Principal of the Year and East Grand Division winner. Sara Cope, principal of BonDeCroft Elementary School in White County Schools, was named the winner for the Middle Grand Division. Varissa Richardson, principal of Munford Elementary School in Tipton County Schools, was named the winner for the West Grand Division.

Goad was named the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year and West Grand Division winner. Jennifer Malone, supervisor for Loudon County Schools, was named East Grand Division winner. Bonnie Patterson, supervisor for Cannon County Schools, was named Middle Grand Division winner.