Gibson County schools to host Veterans Day programs

Several Gibson County Special School District schools will host community Veterans Day programs Monday, Nov. 11.

Gibson County High School will host a program in the gym at 9 a.m.

Spring High School will also honor veterans at 9 a.m.

The Dyer school program will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Students at Rutherford School will host a parade for veterans at 1 p.m. with a program following in the gym.

Yorkville School will also host a program at 1 p.m.

Community veterans are invited to attend the programs.