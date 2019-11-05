Gibson County schools to host Veterans Day programs
Several Gibson County Special School District schools will host community Veterans Day programs Monday, Nov. 11.
Gibson County High School will host a program in the gym at 9 a.m.
Spring High School will also honor veterans at 9 a.m.
The Dyer school program will begin at 9:15 a.m.
Students at Rutherford School will host a parade for veterans at 1 p.m. with a program following in the gym.
Yorkville School will also host a program at 1 p.m.
Community veterans are invited to attend the programs.