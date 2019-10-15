Music On The Square wraps season Saturday night

By Crystal Burns

Music On The Square, Trenton’s three-night, family-friendly series, wraps up for the season Saturday night with two local favorites Chloe Lawson and Relic featuring Tony Burriss and Hinson Hill taking the stage at the Downtown Pedestrian Park.

The music starts at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.

Dozens of food and crafts vendors will set up their wares. Food vendors include Gibson County Imagination Library, Cakes by Ellen, Blessed with Sweets, Brookie’s Cookies, Family Check Advance, Hannah Morgan, Mama Lopez, Matlock Food Truck, Motley’s BBQ, West TN Men On A Mission, Boudreaux’s Wingos, Stymee’s, Salem Baptist Church, Jeanine Kail, and Will Sanders.

Crafts and small business vendors include My Paparrazi Bizz, Southern Grace Designs, Rings & More Jewelry, Wyldewood Soapworks, West Levee Soap, Lisa Davenport, Lindsay Yarbro, Gibson County Library Foundation, Gibson County Utility District, Just Adoorable, Katie’s Place, IronForest, Debbie Burress, Mandie’s Dandies, Southern Sassy Fras, and Cousins Corner.

Bring a yard chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of music, food and fellowship.