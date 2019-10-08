Funeral services for Mr. Wendell Foutch were held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Bowling officiating. Burial followed at Hope Hill Cemetery with full military honors.

Mr. Foutch, 89, passed away surrounded by family and friends at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt on Monday, September 30, 2019.

He was born in Madison County to the late Alma Luther and Lillian McKelvey Foutch. He grew up in the Friendship community and attended the local schools before joining the Army. He served his country during the Korean War. Mr. Foutch married Robbie Parrish in 1958 and they have enjoyed 61 years together. He retired from the state of Tennessee Highway Department then retired from owning/operating a small nursery business near Medina. He was a member of Friendship and later Medina First Baptist Church.

Mr. Foutch was preceded in death by his parents; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Foutch.

He is survived by his wife, Robbie Foutch; son, Joey (Pam) Foutch; daughter, Jackie Smith; brother, Grady Foutch; sisters, Rachael Sanders and Ann Beavers; grandchildren, Chad (Kelia) Foutch, Rachel and Drew Smith; great-grandchildren, Layleigh and Lylah Foutch.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope Hill Cemetery, C/O Parrish Turner, 52 Hope Hill Road, Milan, TN 38358, or a charity of your choice.