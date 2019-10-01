Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Julie Bray – VBCL

Terry Rainey – driving without DL

James McCoy – driving without DL

Glenda Adams – simple assault

Christopher Emery – domestic assault (2 counts)

Rodriquez McKinnie – domestic assault

Tacarra Turner – driving on revoked DL

Shawn Carpenter – driving without DL

Terry Kelly – indecent exposure

Kecia Tomlin – perjury misdemeanor

Thomas Blackmon – violation of order of protection/restraining order

Canesha Young – driving without DL

Carmen Johnson – possession of Schedule II meth

Walter Brown – DUI

Justin Benson – assault

Civil

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Kathy Norbington

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Amanda Hicks

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Denise Larimore

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest of Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Phillip J. Palmer

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank vs Tamiko Y. Willis

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Barclays Bank Delaware vs Jeff Jackson

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Vernon Hobock

First Heritage Credit vs Alan Mays and Kim Mays

First Heritage Credit vs Dandria L. Smith

First Heritage Credit vs Brandon Jones

First Heritage vs Christopher Lovell and Trista Lovell

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Rachel Johnson

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Stephanie Willhite

Synchrony Bank vs Jackie A. Morgan

Barclays Bank Delaware vs Brandon T. Wagster

Cash Express vs Vernon Wantland

Building Plastics Inc vs Southern Built Inc

Martin Hospital Corporation dba Tennova Healthcare Volunteer Martin vs Kristy Adams

Onemain Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wells Fargo Bank NA as issuer loan trustee vs Bobbie Hensel

Stewart Finance Inc vs Nicole Whitfield

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Kiara Williams

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Joseph Williamson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Yulonda Bufford

Harpeth Financial dba Advance Financial vs Jennifer Roberts

Harpeth Financial dba Advance Financial vs Kendrick Taylor

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Britney L. Jones

Title Cash #308 vs Jamonica Lewis

John W. Moore vs Timothy Cole and all occupants

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Wanda King

Dyersburg Hospital Corporation dba Tennova Healthcare Dyersburg Regional vs James Williams

Title Cash #308 vs Brittney Webb

JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidating Trust vs Tammy S. Poore

Rent-A-Center vs Tracy Patterson

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs Alan Mays

Title Cash #308 vs Russel Cain

Josue Garcia vs Gilbert Atkins Jr.

The Farmers & Merchants Bank vs Juan Martin

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 09/23/2019 through 09/29/2019:

Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2019, 2502 Dotson St.; Charges: contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Eddie Lee Ferguson Jr., 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/25/2019, 1005 N 10th Ave.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.

Benjamin Jason Grant, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2019, 1316 N 22nd Ext.; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Brandon David Ingram, 38, of Denmark, TN; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Ray Nathan Putney, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/27/2019, Bongards Pkg Lot; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, viol registration law. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.

David Glenn Riggs, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/24/2019, 3000 Carriage Lane; Charges: seatbelt law, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 09/23/2019 through 09/29/2019.

Gary Russell Archibald, w/m, 28 – attachment order

Norie Dewayne Brooks, b/m, 45 – capias

Michael David Colbert II, w/m, 24 – aggravated assault

Roger Alan Darda, w/m, 38 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Eddie Lee Ferguson Jr., b/m, 43 – attachment order

Luke Wayne Holladay, w/m, 29 – attachment order

Bradley Gerard Hughes, w/m, 43 – court

Misty Faye Hurley, w/f, 38 – theft of property (shoplifting), bond revoked

Dalton Lynn Lindsey, w/m, 20 – capias

Gloria Rena Marshall, b/f, 43 – attachment order, capias

Spencer Shane McBride, w/m, 24 – contempt of court

Sabrina Shontel McNeal, b/f, 36 – capias

David Ross, b/m, 49 – theft of property, burglary, possession of burglary tools

Jesse Scott, b/m, 27 – simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, viol. stop sign law

Katherine Ann Watt, w/f, 28 – contempt of court

Anthony Harold York, w/m, 61 – murder, second degree

Tracy Lynn Cole, w/m, 50 – habitual traffic offender, driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law, capias

Derrick Randell Cross, w/m, 34 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Zachary Powell Hammonds, w/m, 26 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Bryan Eric Johnson, w/m, 32 – capias

Sabrina Marie Ashley Johnson, w/f, 23 – theft of property, capias

Terry Wayne Kelly, b/m, 53 – public indecency, indecent exposure

Whitney Brooke Mosier, w/f, 33 – capias

Summar Michelle Parker, w/f, 41 – capias

Jill Marie Patterson, w/f, 51 – aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism

James Leon Sturdivant, b/m, 65 – capias

Marriages

Nicholas Gene Hall of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Tabitha Jean Causey of Fredericksburg, Virginia

Michael B C Peoples of Milan and Denise Danielle Foutch Mayberry of Milan

Cheryl Renee Smith of Humboldt and Trisha Eileen Wright of Humboldt

Michael Brian Cardenas, Jr. of Dyer and Isabelle Tillie Mae Pensis of Dyer

Austin Wayne Melton of Dyersburg and Andie Michelle Lieblick of Dyersburg

Trent Jay Johnson of Trenton and Abby Denise Plunk Johnson of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Cresencio Barrientos to Dennis K. Albea and wife, Yolanda Albea – Trenton -$5,000

Floyd Blitchington to Stephen C. Blitchington – Trenton – $72,340

Dustin Langford McCartney and Shanna Rene’ McCartney Vitullo to Flournoy Cox and Susan A. Cox, Co-Trustees of The Kay Cox Family Trust, Bret McMillion and Joe Porter – Trenton – $54,000

Durwood Wayne Flournoy and Daniel Wayne Flournoy to Will Anthony Whitenton, Seth Hunter Whitenton, Corey Blake Whitenton and Cody William Whitenton – 14th CD of Gibson County and 9th CD of Weakley County – $75,000

LB McClaren Properties, LLC to Laura Giles and husband, Emmett Giles – Humboldt – $32,000

W.R. Russell Farms, LLC to Scott Barnett and wife, Holly Barnett – Trenton – $30,000

Patricia Kay Pigg, n/k/a Patricia Kay Norman, to Larry W. Firsdon and wife, Teodora L. Firsdon – 14th CD – $155,000

Vencot Watson and wife, Marsha Watson to John Daniel Koharski – Medina – $292,900

2990 Eastend Drive, LLC to Good Shepherd Investment, Inc. – Humboldt – $280,000

Donald Joynt Stoddard, III to Lee C. Campbell – Dyer – $7,500

Priscilla C. Bratcher and Gina Michelle Webb, f/k/a Gina Michelle Kimbel, being the same as Gina Michelle Kimbell, to Ronald Williams and wife, Shelia Williams – Trenton – $15,000

John F. McCurdy and wife, Janie McCurdy, a/k/a Jane McCurdy, to Benjamin Dodd and wife, Elizabeth Dodd – 11th CD – $40,000

John F. McCurdy and wife, Jane McCurdy to Bob McCurdy, Trustee of the Bob McCurdy Revocable Trust and Suzanne McCurdy, Trustee of the Suzanne McCurdy Revocable Trust – 9th CD – $67,000

2019 Castle LLC to Martin Ebright and wife, Mariefe Ebright – Humboldt – $29,900

William Shane Brasfield and wife, Toni S. Brasfield to Janice E. Pillow and Eric A. Pillow and James D. Pillow – Humboldt – $137,000

Lisa Ann Solinger to John Ross and wife, Melissa Ross – Medina – $155,000

Bradley Ellis Scruggs and Mary Diane Scruggs, Trustees of The Bradley and Mary Scruggs Living Trust, to Jennifer Daley and Lindsay M. Sanders – Humboldt – $242,000

Leroy Lumpkin and wife, Mary R. Lumpkin to William F. Rowan – Humboldt – $32,500

Barry Sidwell and wife, Melani Sidwell to Joshua C. Lockhart and wife, Crystal G. Lockhart – Milan – $209,900

Joshua Fetters and wife, Heather Fetters to Don Phillips and wife, Rosetta Phillips – Humboldt – $ $99,000

John E. Vaughn, Jr. and wife, Felice M. Vaughn to Kyle J. Heidenreich and wife, Ronda M. Heidenreich – Milan – $275,000

Everett R. Ulrich, Jr. to Greg McCurley and wife, Cristina Polancos McCurley – Milan – $18,000

Michael Andrew, a/k/a Michael Ray Andrews, Sr., to Michael Ray Andrews, Jr. – Milan – $130,000

David Needham to Kenneth Allen – 14th CD – $2,000

Joe A. Appleton and wife, Joan E. Appleton to Mohsin Alhaddad and Zainab Salim Alhamed, Trustees of the Mohsin Alhaddad Trust – Milan – $550,000

Jordan McDade and wife, Emily Randolph McDade to Cheryl Vermillion – Bradford – $60,000