Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
Julie Bray – VBCL
Terry Rainey – driving without DL
James McCoy – driving without DL
Glenda Adams – simple assault
Christopher Emery – domestic assault (2 counts)
Rodriquez McKinnie – domestic assault
Tacarra Turner – driving on revoked DL
Shawn Carpenter – driving without DL
Terry Kelly – indecent exposure
Kecia Tomlin – perjury misdemeanor
Thomas Blackmon – violation of order of protection/restraining order
Canesha Young – driving without DL
Carmen Johnson – possession of Schedule II meth
Walter Brown – DUI
Justin Benson – assault
Civil
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Kathy Norbington
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Amanda Hicks
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Denise Larimore
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest of Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Phillip J. Palmer
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank vs Tamiko Y. Willis
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Barclays Bank Delaware vs Jeff Jackson
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Vernon Hobock
First Heritage Credit vs Alan Mays and Kim Mays
First Heritage Credit vs Dandria L. Smith
First Heritage Credit vs Brandon Jones
First Heritage vs Christopher Lovell and Trista Lovell
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Rachel Johnson
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Stephanie Willhite
Synchrony Bank vs Jackie A. Morgan
Barclays Bank Delaware vs Brandon T. Wagster
Cash Express vs Vernon Wantland
Building Plastics Inc vs Southern Built Inc
Martin Hospital Corporation dba Tennova Healthcare Volunteer Martin vs Kristy Adams
Onemain Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wells Fargo Bank NA as issuer loan trustee vs Bobbie Hensel
Stewart Finance Inc vs Nicole Whitfield
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Kiara Williams
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Joseph Williamson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Yulonda Bufford
Harpeth Financial dba Advance Financial vs Jennifer Roberts
Harpeth Financial dba Advance Financial vs Kendrick Taylor
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Britney L. Jones
Title Cash #308 vs Jamonica Lewis
John W. Moore vs Timothy Cole and all occupants
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Wanda King
Dyersburg Hospital Corporation dba Tennova Healthcare Dyersburg Regional vs James Williams
Title Cash #308 vs Brittney Webb
JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidating Trust vs Tammy S. Poore
Rent-A-Center vs Tracy Patterson
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs Alan Mays
Title Cash #308 vs Russel Cain
Josue Garcia vs Gilbert Atkins Jr.
The Farmers & Merchants Bank vs Juan Martin
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 09/23/2019 through 09/29/2019:
Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2019, 2502 Dotson St.; Charges: contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Eddie Lee Ferguson Jr., 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/25/2019, 1005 N 10th Ave.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.
Benjamin Jason Grant, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2019, 1316 N 22nd Ext.; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Brandon David Ingram, 38, of Denmark, TN; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Ray Nathan Putney, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/27/2019, Bongards Pkg Lot; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, viol registration law. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
David Glenn Riggs, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/24/2019, 3000 Carriage Lane; Charges: seatbelt law, driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 09/23/2019 through 09/29/2019.
Gary Russell Archibald, w/m, 28 – attachment order
Norie Dewayne Brooks, b/m, 45 – capias
Michael David Colbert II, w/m, 24 – aggravated assault
Roger Alan Darda, w/m, 38 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Eddie Lee Ferguson Jr., b/m, 43 – attachment order
Luke Wayne Holladay, w/m, 29 – attachment order
Bradley Gerard Hughes, w/m, 43 – court
Misty Faye Hurley, w/f, 38 – theft of property (shoplifting), bond revoked
Dalton Lynn Lindsey, w/m, 20 – capias
Gloria Rena Marshall, b/f, 43 – attachment order, capias
Spencer Shane McBride, w/m, 24 – contempt of court
Sabrina Shontel McNeal, b/f, 36 – capias
David Ross, b/m, 49 – theft of property, burglary, possession of burglary tools
Jesse Scott, b/m, 27 – simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, viol. stop sign law
Katherine Ann Watt, w/f, 28 – contempt of court
Anthony Harold York, w/m, 61 – murder, second degree
Tracy Lynn Cole, w/m, 50 – habitual traffic offender, driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law, capias
Derrick Randell Cross, w/m, 34 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Zachary Powell Hammonds, w/m, 26 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Bryan Eric Johnson, w/m, 32 – capias
Sabrina Marie Ashley Johnson, w/f, 23 – theft of property, capias
Terry Wayne Kelly, b/m, 53 – public indecency, indecent exposure
Whitney Brooke Mosier, w/f, 33 – capias
Summar Michelle Parker, w/f, 41 – capias
Jill Marie Patterson, w/f, 51 – aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism
James Leon Sturdivant, b/m, 65 – capias
Marriages
Nicholas Gene Hall of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Tabitha Jean Causey of Fredericksburg, Virginia
Michael B C Peoples of Milan and Denise Danielle Foutch Mayberry of Milan
Cheryl Renee Smith of Humboldt and Trisha Eileen Wright of Humboldt
Michael Brian Cardenas, Jr. of Dyer and Isabelle Tillie Mae Pensis of Dyer
Austin Wayne Melton of Dyersburg and Andie Michelle Lieblick of Dyersburg
Trent Jay Johnson of Trenton and Abby Denise Plunk Johnson of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Cresencio Barrientos to Dennis K. Albea and wife, Yolanda Albea – Trenton -$5,000
Floyd Blitchington to Stephen C. Blitchington – Trenton – $72,340
Dustin Langford McCartney and Shanna Rene’ McCartney Vitullo to Flournoy Cox and Susan A. Cox, Co-Trustees of The Kay Cox Family Trust, Bret McMillion and Joe Porter – Trenton – $54,000
Durwood Wayne Flournoy and Daniel Wayne Flournoy to Will Anthony Whitenton, Seth Hunter Whitenton, Corey Blake Whitenton and Cody William Whitenton – 14th CD of Gibson County and 9th CD of Weakley County – $75,000
LB McClaren Properties, LLC to Laura Giles and husband, Emmett Giles – Humboldt – $32,000
W.R. Russell Farms, LLC to Scott Barnett and wife, Holly Barnett – Trenton – $30,000
Patricia Kay Pigg, n/k/a Patricia Kay Norman, to Larry W. Firsdon and wife, Teodora L. Firsdon – 14th CD – $155,000
Vencot Watson and wife, Marsha Watson to John Daniel Koharski – Medina – $292,900
2990 Eastend Drive, LLC to Good Shepherd Investment, Inc. – Humboldt – $280,000
Donald Joynt Stoddard, III to Lee C. Campbell – Dyer – $7,500
Priscilla C. Bratcher and Gina Michelle Webb, f/k/a Gina Michelle Kimbel, being the same as Gina Michelle Kimbell, to Ronald Williams and wife, Shelia Williams – Trenton – $15,000
John F. McCurdy and wife, Janie McCurdy, a/k/a Jane McCurdy, to Benjamin Dodd and wife, Elizabeth Dodd – 11th CD – $40,000
John F. McCurdy and wife, Jane McCurdy to Bob McCurdy, Trustee of the Bob McCurdy Revocable Trust and Suzanne McCurdy, Trustee of the Suzanne McCurdy Revocable Trust – 9th CD – $67,000
2019 Castle LLC to Martin Ebright and wife, Mariefe Ebright – Humboldt – $29,900
William Shane Brasfield and wife, Toni S. Brasfield to Janice E. Pillow and Eric A. Pillow and James D. Pillow – Humboldt – $137,000
Lisa Ann Solinger to John Ross and wife, Melissa Ross – Medina – $155,000
Bradley Ellis Scruggs and Mary Diane Scruggs, Trustees of The Bradley and Mary Scruggs Living Trust, to Jennifer Daley and Lindsay M. Sanders – Humboldt – $242,000
Leroy Lumpkin and wife, Mary R. Lumpkin to William F. Rowan – Humboldt – $32,500
Barry Sidwell and wife, Melani Sidwell to Joshua C. Lockhart and wife, Crystal G. Lockhart – Milan – $209,900
Joshua Fetters and wife, Heather Fetters to Don Phillips and wife, Rosetta Phillips – Humboldt – $ $99,000
John E. Vaughn, Jr. and wife, Felice M. Vaughn to Kyle J. Heidenreich and wife, Ronda M. Heidenreich – Milan – $275,000
Everett R. Ulrich, Jr. to Greg McCurley and wife, Cristina Polancos McCurley – Milan – $18,000
Michael Andrew, a/k/a Michael Ray Andrews, Sr., to Michael Ray Andrews, Jr. – Milan – $130,000
David Needham to Kenneth Allen – 14th CD – $2,000
Joe A. Appleton and wife, Joan E. Appleton to Mohsin Alhaddad and Zainab Salim Alhamed, Trustees of the Mohsin Alhaddad Trust – Milan – $550,000
Jordan McDade and wife, Emily Randolph McDade to Cheryl Vermillion – Bradford – $60,000