Library receives technology grant

The Gibson County Memorial Library has received a $1,082 technology grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

State Sen. John Stevens (R-Huntingdon) and State Rep. Curtis Halford (R-Dyer) made the announcement recently, and Halford accompanied Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett to deliver the check Thursday.

“Access to technology is something many of us take for granted,” Hargett said in a press release. “Our public libraries across the state play a pivotal role in connecting Tennesseans. I’m proud of the role the Tennessee Library and Archives plays in increasing access to technology and education across the entire state.”

The Humboldt Public Library and the Mildred G. Fields Library in Milan also received grant funding of $5,049 and $3,356 respectively. The State Library and Archives awarded more than $350,000 statewide.

“Local libraries are important for communities as they provide a safe environment for children and adults to learn or use other resources like the internet,” said Halford in the release. “This important funding grant will allow Gibson County libraries to expand their technology, such as purchasing new computers or software, and provide more opportunities for our citizens and those to come.”

At the library in Trenton on Thursday, Halford said the vote to approve library technology grants is always an easy one.

Hargett congratulated library leaders on their successful grant application and noted that half of the money comes from local tax sources. He also pushed the state’s voter registration initiative, saying it’s easier than ever to register to vote in the State of Tennessee.

To register to vote online, go to https://ovr.govote.tn.gov.

Hargett apologized for taking 10 years to visit the Trenton library but encouraged leaders on their campaign to build a new one.

“It will be really exciting when we get this new one built,” he said.

The Gibson County Memorial Library is located at 303 South High Street in Trenton.