Music On The Square in Saturday

Looking for family-friendly entertainment?

Music On The Square has live music and great vendors on tap Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Trenton Downtown Pedestrian Park.

Will Burton, Derek Fields and Elam McKnight Band will perform. There will be face painting, bouncy houses, cornhole and other activities for children. Food vendors include Gibson County Memorial Library, Gibson County Imagination Library, Cakes by Ellen, Blessed with Sweets, Mama Lopez, Sugar Shack, Rissa’s Bakes, Motley’s BBQ, West TN Men on a Mission, Upward Soccer, Boudreaux’s Wingos, Brian Renfroe, West Side Baptist Church, and Pocahontas Popsicles. Enjoy everything from homemade tamales to fish to ribs to sweet treats.

Crafts and small business vendors include My Paparazzi Bizz, Southern Grace Designs, Rings & More Jewelry, Wyldewood Soapworks, West Levee Soap, Lisa Davenport – Painted Signs & Décor, Lindsay Yarbro Custom T-Shirt Designs, Designed Touch by Erika, It’s a Girl Thing, Friends of the Gibson County Memorial Library, Gibson County Utility District, Just Adorable, Katie’s Place, Mama Rose Originials, Bobbi Jean Parnell Beaded Jewelry, Cosmetics & Art Classed, local author Misty Hankins, and Whispered Wish.

There is no admission charge. Bring a yard chair or blanket and enjoy the music, food and fellowship.