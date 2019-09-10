Your Right to Know
Trenton Court Report
Louis T. Artis II – simple possession/casual exchange Sch. VI
Anthony Stanford – simple domestic assault
Amanda Dawn Longmire – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Katie A Barnett – domestic assault
Katie A Barnett – cruelty to animals x1
Anthony Hogue – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Jackie W. Petty – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Joseph Ethan Barnett – one county cruelty to animals
Damon Whitlock – driving without a license
Bryan Michael Sonnen-Racine – DUI first offense
Amanda Nelson – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Dalton L. Lindsey – paraphernalia
Paul A. Moore – vandalism up to $1,000
Jose Pitones – driving while license revoked
Brian Horne – driving without a license
Joshua J. Faircloth – DUI first offense
Megane Canada – theft of services $1,000 or less
Spencer Sizemore – driving while license revoked – second or subsequent
Michael Jumper – escape (MIS)
Michael Jumper – DUI first offense
Thomas Allen Anderson – criminal impersonation
Thomas Allen Anderson – theft up to $1,000
Holly Maitland – DUI first offense
Johnnie Hood Lytle – paraphernalia
Codey Allen Ducat – resist, stop, arrest, search – no weapon
Nathan Lee Page – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Bobby Cliff, Jr. – violation of order of protection/restraining order
Christopher Flowers – simple
Joseph Trent McGregor – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Kelon Richardson – simple possession/casual exchange of schedule II
Joseph Johnson – paraphernalia
Joshua Hauser – child abuse/neglect/endangerment – attempt
Jessica M Lidy – child abuse/neglect/endangerment – attempt
Joshua Hauser – driving while license revoked 2nd or subsequent
Bobby Cliff, Jr. – harassment
Kristina Marie Skrip – diversion – simple possession/casual exchange
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 08/26/2019 through 09/08/2019:
Lesa Fay Armstrong, 58, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 08/28/2019, Rosehill; Charges: disorderly conduct at funeral. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Denzell Malik Epperson, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/27/2019, 6th Ave. & Etheridge St.; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated rape, poss of weapon in commission of felony, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Keary Bernard Epperson, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/29/2019, HPD; Charges: rape, continuous sexual abuse of child. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Moses Daniel Gaines, 67, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2019, Central and Fred’s; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Leon Thomas Holmes, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/28/2019, 1703 Ferrell; Charges: viol of order of protection. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Phillip Jerome Palmer, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/29/2019, 1338 Elliott St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Justin Reel, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2019, Brown & Gibson Wells; Charges: vandalism, burglary. Arresting officer: TW01.
Eric Smith Rucker, 30, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/27/2019, Municipal Bld; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Devan Seth Sherrod, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2019, E Main St near Barr Rd; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, poss of weapon in commission of felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Arresting officer: PTL Estess.
Shameka Shawaun Sinclair, 38, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2019, Jackson, TN; Charges: financial exploitation of elderly person, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Holly Ann Bahm, 35, of Friendship, Tenn.; Arrest date and location: 09/02/2019, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.
Walter Eugene Fly, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2019, Maple St.; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Miguel Angel Martinez, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/07/2019, 1323 Soy; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Cambria Nichelle McKinley, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2019, 428 S 18th; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Cornelius Manwells Watson, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2019, 428 S 18th; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, poss of weapon in commission of felony, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 08/26/2019 through 09/08/2019.
Jerry Louis Fitzgerald Jr., b/m, 40 – court
Tristian Shada Peoples, b/m, 29 – domestic assault
Eric Smith Rucker, b/m, 30 – vio. probation (circuit)
Anthony Maurice Bell, b/m, 41 – capias
John Wesley Jones Jr., b/m, 26 – capias
Dustin Major Blum, w/m, 29 – unregistered vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Bethany Lynn Carter, w/f, 29 – schedule VI drug violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, attachment order
Desmond Ray Cole, b/m, 38 – capias
Raymie Lee Craig, w/m, 44 – failure/furnish title
Eric Larren Faulkner III, w/m, 27 – capias
Roy Davis Manning, w/m, 42 – capias
Tiffany Jo Miller, w/f, 37 – capias
Nancy Tevizzies Osborne, w/f, 55 – capias
Jonathan Matthew Sands, w/m, 33 – public intoxication
Samantha Elrod, w/f, 34 – theft of property, forgery, identity theft/use of another’s information
Joseph Ethan Barnett, w/m, 32 – capias
Tracy Lynn Forrest, w/m, 43 – violation of parole
Carmen Paige Johnson, w/f, 33 – capias
Marlon Cornell Jones, b/m, 32 – violation of parole
Dequan Shquielle Glascoe, b/m, 25 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Kendan Louis Harris, b/m, 21 – capias
Robert Daniel Haynes, w/m, 28 – vandalism, capias, aggravated burglary
Johnathan Dale Hughes, w/m, 26 – viol. stop sign law, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jennifer Lynn Jordan, w/f, 32 – open container law, driving under the influence first offense, evading arrest, reckless driving
David Lee Overton, w/m, 27 – capias, theft of property, vandalism, escape, burglary, aggravated burglary
Brenda Kay Pierce, w/f, 61 – identity theft/use of another’s information, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card
Yancee Trace Potts, w/m, 46 – attachment order
James Kenneth Powell, b/m, 50 – attachment order
Delfino Daniel Silva, w/m, 18 – carrying weapons on school property
Patsy Gail Smith, w/f, 36 – capias
James Alton Williams, w/m, 40 – capias, simple possession/casual exchange
Inspections
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Pizza Hut, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Sally’s Diner, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Sally’s Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
El Gallero #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score
El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Bradford School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 93 score
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, one critical
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 94 score
South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Mike and Peggy’s Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
McDonald’s Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Tennessee State University Care, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Tennessee State University Care, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Marriages
Charles Lee Maitland of Milan and Elizabeth Anne Kilzer McKeel of Milan
Timothy Overstreet of Milan and Delois Williams Lee of Milan
Terry Dewayne Bowden of Humboldt and Regina Marie Patrick Richardson of Humboldt
Ethan Taylor Temple of Trenton and Sarah Lizabeth Mullins of Dyer
Divorces
Carolyn Burk vs. Jeryl Burk
Barbara Jean Hogue vs. Charle Cobb Griffin
David Arflack vs. Tabitha Arflack
Dale Allen Baker vs. Meaghan Kathleen Baker
Dana Dee Johnstone vs. William Jeffrey Johnstone
Real Estate Transfers
Barry Allen and wife, Sharon K. Allen to Ronald A. Mergy and Barbara G. Mergy, Trustees of The Ronald A. Mergy and Barbara G. Mergy Trust – Medina – $239,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nathan Smith and wife, Maigan Smith – Medina – $239,400
Maple Circle, LLC to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $975,000
Clayburn Cooper, Brenda Cooper Campbell, Shirley Cooper Johnson, Barbara Cooper Rainey and Trent Sims to Christopher Kelon Johnson – Kenton – $112,000
Debra Lynn Eubank and Stormy Nichole Eubank Henson to Tim Watt – Medina – $76,200
Eugenia Diana Deming to Jonathan B. Marcus – Dyer – $116,000
Centennial Bank to Alan McLeary – Milan – $15,000
Daniel Joseph Hall to James Noble Grant, III and wife, Elizabeth W. Grant – Humboldt – $410,000
James Noble Grant, III and wife, Elizabeth W. Grant to Daniel J. Hall – Medina – $231,500
St. Louis Financial to Shirley Welty and husband, David Welty – Milan – $2,000
John Edward Raines to Bradley Goff – Trenton – $9,800
Braden Eugene Reed and wife, Leslie Renee Reed to Tracy A. Pinckley and husband, Jay B. Pinckley – 4th CD – $200,000
Joseph A. Spellings to Joshua C. Hayes – 11th CD – $56,500
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Trenton – $13,925
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Shae Danielle Jones – Medina – $290,000
Tommy Belew to Christopher Quinn and wife, Chelsea Quinn – Milan – $60,000
Simmons Bank to David Johnson – Dyer – $10,001
Michael Todd Blanken and wife, Shannon Diana Blanken to Joey Casey and wife, Rebecca Casey – Humboldt – $348,000
Matthew David Pickle and wife, April Pickle to Scott Schweitzer and wife, Meagan Schweitzer – Medina – $229,000
Joyce M. Wollam to Mackenzie L. Castellaw and husband, James T. Castellaw – Milan – $88,500
Tyler R. Hawk and wife, Brittany D. Hawk to Brittany French – Medina – $265,000
Paula Barron to Tyler Hawk and wife, Brittany Hawk – Medina – $169,900
Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage to Stephanie Marie Spencer and husband, David Joseph Spencer – Bradford – $77,000
Evelyn Johnson to Elizabeth Barbaro – Medina – $50,000
Pamela Lee Nickerson King, a/k/a Pamela Lee Nickerson King Walters, to Jacob Spencer – Milan – $64,000
Centennial Bank to Yuvette Maze – Humboldt – $18,000
Bryan Keith French to Mackenzie R. Brister – Milan – $125,000
Roger A. Walker and wife, Melissa Walker to Holdem Properties – $78,500
Elizabeth J. Winterbottom to Michael Lee White – Milan – $58,000
Jason Eaton to Charles E. Moore, Jr. and Camilla S. Langston – Bradford – $21,000
Shaun A. Ribble and wife, Ashley E. Ribble to Charles H. Graves, Jr. – Medina – $189,900
Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan D. Smith to Joe D. Bell and wife, Brenda J. Bell – Humboldt – $89,000
Building Permits
Mark and Jennifer Allen, 33 Mathis Crossing Road, Milan
Billy Carroll, 652 Old Dyersburg Highway, Dyer
Carmen and Molly Cupples, 648 Old Dyersburg Highway, Dyer
Brent and Valli Smith, 15 Joe Lumpkin Road, Rutherford
Donald and Kim Cox, 265 State Route 152W, Humboldt
Susan Logan, 28 Reynolds Road, Bradford
Tommy Griggs, 145 Will Fowler Road, Kenton
Matt Milby, 562 State Route 186S, Humboldt
Dan Horst, 387 Old Trenton-Dresden Road, Bradford
Mark Dorsett, 472 Milan Highway, Trenton
Bill and Sharon Koelling, 22 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Jeff and Paula Hudson, 533 Riverside-Yorkville Road, Trenton
Richard and Carol Burgess, 22 Frogjump-Brazil Road, Trenton
Henry Steele, 136 Wilburn Nelson Road, Milan
Darrell Huey, 37 Kambridge Drive, Medina
Darrell Huey. 39 Kambridge Drive, Medina
Jessie and Vicki Andrews, 232 Highway 79S, Gibson
Guillermo Capstillo, 608 Gibson Street, Trenton
First Baptist Church, High and Huntingdon Streets, Trenton
Santiago Quisque, 233 East Eighth Street