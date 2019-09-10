Your Right to Know

Trenton Court Report

Louis T. Artis II – simple possession/casual exchange Sch. VI

Anthony Stanford – simple domestic assault

Amanda Dawn Longmire – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Katie A Barnett – domestic assault

Katie A Barnett – cruelty to animals x1

Anthony Hogue – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Jackie W. Petty – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Joseph Ethan Barnett – one county cruelty to animals

Damon Whitlock – driving without a license

Bryan Michael Sonnen-Racine – DUI first offense

Amanda Nelson – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Dalton L. Lindsey – paraphernalia

Paul A. Moore – vandalism up to $1,000

Jose Pitones – driving while license revoked

Brian Horne – driving without a license

Joshua J. Faircloth – DUI first offense

Megane Canada – theft of services $1,000 or less

Spencer Sizemore – driving while license revoked – second or subsequent

Michael Jumper – escape (MIS)

Michael Jumper – DUI first offense

Thomas Allen Anderson – criminal impersonation

Thomas Allen Anderson – theft up to $1,000

Holly Maitland – DUI first offense

Johnnie Hood Lytle – paraphernalia

Codey Allen Ducat – resist, stop, arrest, search – no weapon

Nathan Lee Page – defendant bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Bobby Cliff, Jr. – violation of order of protection/restraining order

Christopher Flowers – simple

Joseph Trent McGregor – defendant bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Kelon Richardson – simple possession/casual exchange of schedule II

Joseph Johnson – paraphernalia

Joshua Hauser – child abuse/neglect/endangerment – attempt

Jessica M Lidy – child abuse/neglect/endangerment – attempt

Joshua Hauser – driving while license revoked 2nd or subsequent

Bobby Cliff, Jr. – harassment

Kristina Marie Skrip – diversion – simple possession/casual exchange

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 08/26/2019 through 09/08/2019:

Lesa Fay Armstrong, 58, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 08/28/2019, Rosehill; Charges: disorderly conduct at funeral. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Denzell Malik Epperson, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/27/2019, 6th Ave. & Etheridge St.; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated rape, poss of weapon in commission of felony, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Keary Bernard Epperson, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/29/2019, HPD; Charges: rape, continuous sexual abuse of child. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Moses Daniel Gaines, 67, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2019, Central and Fred’s; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Leon Thomas Holmes, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/28/2019, 1703 Ferrell; Charges: viol of order of protection. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Phillip Jerome Palmer, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/29/2019, 1338 Elliott St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Justin Reel, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2019, Brown & Gibson Wells; Charges: vandalism, burglary. Arresting officer: TW01.

Eric Smith Rucker, 30, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/27/2019, Municipal Bld; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Devan Seth Sherrod, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2019, E Main St near Barr Rd; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, poss of weapon in commission of felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Arresting officer: PTL Estess.

Shameka Shawaun Sinclair, 38, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2019, Jackson, TN; Charges: financial exploitation of elderly person, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Holly Ann Bahm, 35, of Friendship, Tenn.; Arrest date and location: 09/02/2019, HPD; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Walter Eugene Fly, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2019, Maple St.; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Miguel Angel Martinez, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/07/2019, 1323 Soy; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Cambria Nichelle McKinley, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2019, 428 S 18th; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Cornelius Manwells Watson, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2019, 428 S 18th; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, poss of weapon in commission of felony, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 08/26/2019 through 09/08/2019.

Jerry Louis Fitzgerald Jr., b/m, 40 – court

Tristian Shada Peoples, b/m, 29 – domestic assault

Eric Smith Rucker, b/m, 30 – vio. probation (circuit)

Anthony Maurice Bell, b/m, 41 – capias

John Wesley Jones Jr., b/m, 26 – capias

Dustin Major Blum, w/m, 29 – unregistered vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Bethany Lynn Carter, w/f, 29 – schedule VI drug violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, attachment order

Desmond Ray Cole, b/m, 38 – capias

Raymie Lee Craig, w/m, 44 – failure/furnish title

Eric Larren Faulkner III, w/m, 27 – capias

Roy Davis Manning, w/m, 42 – capias

Tiffany Jo Miller, w/f, 37 – capias

Nancy Tevizzies Osborne, w/f, 55 – capias

Jonathan Matthew Sands, w/m, 33 – public intoxication

Samantha Elrod, w/f, 34 – theft of property, forgery, identity theft/use of another’s information

Joseph Ethan Barnett, w/m, 32 – capias

Tracy Lynn Forrest, w/m, 43 – violation of parole

Carmen Paige Johnson, w/f, 33 – capias

Marlon Cornell Jones, b/m, 32 – violation of parole

Dequan Shquielle Glascoe, b/m, 25 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Kendan Louis Harris, b/m, 21 – capias

Robert Daniel Haynes, w/m, 28 – vandalism, capias, aggravated burglary

Johnathan Dale Hughes, w/m, 26 – viol. stop sign law, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jennifer Lynn Jordan, w/f, 32 – open container law, driving under the influence first offense, evading arrest, reckless driving

David Lee Overton, w/m, 27 – capias, theft of property, vandalism, escape, burglary, aggravated burglary

Brenda Kay Pierce, w/f, 61 – identity theft/use of another’s information, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card

Yancee Trace Potts, w/m, 46 – attachment order

James Kenneth Powell, b/m, 50 – attachment order

Delfino Daniel Silva, w/m, 18 – carrying weapons on school property

Patsy Gail Smith, w/f, 36 – capias

James Alton Williams, w/m, 40 – capias, simple possession/casual exchange

Inspections

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Pizza Hut, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Sally’s Diner, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Sally’s Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

El Gallero #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score

El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Bradford School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 93 score

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, one critical

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 94 score

South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Mike and Peggy’s Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

McDonald’s Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Tennessee State University Care, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Tennessee State University Care, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Marriages

Charles Lee Maitland of Milan and Elizabeth Anne Kilzer McKeel of Milan

Timothy Overstreet of Milan and Delois Williams Lee of Milan

Terry Dewayne Bowden of Humboldt and Regina Marie Patrick Richardson of Humboldt

Ethan Taylor Temple of Trenton and Sarah Lizabeth Mullins of Dyer

Divorces

Carolyn Burk vs. Jeryl Burk

Barbara Jean Hogue vs. Charle Cobb Griffin

David Arflack vs. Tabitha Arflack

Dale Allen Baker vs. Meaghan Kathleen Baker

Dana Dee Johnstone vs. William Jeffrey Johnstone

Real Estate Transfers

Barry Allen and wife, Sharon K. Allen to Ronald A. Mergy and Barbara G. Mergy, Trustees of The Ronald A. Mergy and Barbara G. Mergy Trust – Medina – $239,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nathan Smith and wife, Maigan Smith – Medina – $239,400

Maple Circle, LLC to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $975,000

Clayburn Cooper, Brenda Cooper Campbell, Shirley Cooper Johnson, Barbara Cooper Rainey and Trent Sims to Christopher Kelon Johnson – Kenton – $112,000

Debra Lynn Eubank and Stormy Nichole Eubank Henson to Tim Watt – Medina – $76,200

Eugenia Diana Deming to Jonathan B. Marcus – Dyer – $116,000

Centennial Bank to Alan McLeary – Milan – $15,000

Daniel Joseph Hall to James Noble Grant, III and wife, Elizabeth W. Grant – Humboldt – $410,000

James Noble Grant, III and wife, Elizabeth W. Grant to Daniel J. Hall – Medina – $231,500

St. Louis Financial to Shirley Welty and husband, David Welty – Milan – $2,000

John Edward Raines to Bradley Goff – Trenton – $9,800

Braden Eugene Reed and wife, Leslie Renee Reed to Tracy A. Pinckley and husband, Jay B. Pinckley – 4th CD – $200,000

Joseph A. Spellings to Joshua C. Hayes – 11th CD – $56,500

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Trenton – $13,925

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Shae Danielle Jones – Medina – $290,000

Tommy Belew to Christopher Quinn and wife, Chelsea Quinn – Milan – $60,000

Simmons Bank to David Johnson – Dyer – $10,001

Michael Todd Blanken and wife, Shannon Diana Blanken to Joey Casey and wife, Rebecca Casey – Humboldt – $348,000

Matthew David Pickle and wife, April Pickle to Scott Schweitzer and wife, Meagan Schweitzer – Medina – $229,000

Joyce M. Wollam to Mackenzie L. Castellaw and husband, James T. Castellaw – Milan – $88,500

Tyler R. Hawk and wife, Brittany D. Hawk to Brittany French – Medina – $265,000

Paula Barron to Tyler Hawk and wife, Brittany Hawk – Medina – $169,900

Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage to Stephanie Marie Spencer and husband, David Joseph Spencer – Bradford – $77,000

Evelyn Johnson to Elizabeth Barbaro – Medina – $50,000

Pamela Lee Nickerson King, a/k/a Pamela Lee Nickerson King Walters, to Jacob Spencer – Milan – $64,000

Centennial Bank to Yuvette Maze – Humboldt – $18,000

Bryan Keith French to Mackenzie R. Brister – Milan – $125,000

Roger A. Walker and wife, Melissa Walker to Holdem Properties – $78,500

Elizabeth J. Winterbottom to Michael Lee White – Milan – $58,000

Jason Eaton to Charles E. Moore, Jr. and Camilla S. Langston – Bradford – $21,000

Shaun A. Ribble and wife, Ashley E. Ribble to Charles H. Graves, Jr. – Medina – $189,900

Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan D. Smith to Joe D. Bell and wife, Brenda J. Bell – Humboldt – $89,000

Building Permits

Mark and Jennifer Allen, 33 Mathis Crossing Road, Milan

Billy Carroll, 652 Old Dyersburg Highway, Dyer

Carmen and Molly Cupples, 648 Old Dyersburg Highway, Dyer

Brent and Valli Smith, 15 Joe Lumpkin Road, Rutherford

Donald and Kim Cox, 265 State Route 152W, Humboldt

Susan Logan, 28 Reynolds Road, Bradford

Tommy Griggs, 145 Will Fowler Road, Kenton

Matt Milby, 562 State Route 186S, Humboldt

Dan Horst, 387 Old Trenton-Dresden Road, Bradford

Mark Dorsett, 472 Milan Highway, Trenton

Bill and Sharon Koelling, 22 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Jeff and Paula Hudson, 533 Riverside-Yorkville Road, Trenton

Richard and Carol Burgess, 22 Frogjump-Brazil Road, Trenton

Henry Steele, 136 Wilburn Nelson Road, Milan

Darrell Huey, 37 Kambridge Drive, Medina

Darrell Huey. 39 Kambridge Drive, Medina

Jessie and Vicki Andrews, 232 Highway 79S, Gibson

Guillermo Capstillo, 608 Gibson Street, Trenton

First Baptist Church, High and Huntingdon Streets, Trenton

Santiago Quisque, 233 East Eighth Street