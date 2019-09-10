Relay Fun Day teaming up with Downtown Fall Fest

Fun Day Ahead

by Danny Wade

As September days are getting marked off the calendar, the countdown to autumn is just around the corner. To celebrate fall, two events are merging into one.

Downtown Fall Fest and Relay for Life Fun Day are joining together to make one huge event. Downtown will be hopping on Saturday, September 28 for one ginormous event. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 3 p.m.

Last week, Humboldt Relay for Life Chair Mitzie Privitt and American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager for West Tennessee Donna Stines talked about what Relay for Life will bring to Fall Fest.

“Fall Fest is a great event,” Privitt said. “Relay for Life is a great event. Both together will be even better. It will be bigger with more events.”

Stines said the American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives and to one day live in a world without cancer. Stines noted three keys to fighting cancer—early detection, prevention and screenings.

With Relay for Life teaming up with Fall Fest, some of the favorite Relay games and events will continue, such as the cakewalk and auction.

“We’re doing something different this year for the auction,” Privitt explained. “We’re asking businesses to donate items or gift baskets as usual, but donate in honor of or in memory of someone who battled cancer.”

As typical during all Relay events, there is the survivor walk and the caregiver walk. This year for Fun Day, they are combining the two into one walk. It will begin at BancorpSouth.

The group will march down Main Street to the main stage where they will have a balloon release. Immediately after the balloon release, the auction will begin.

Relay Fun Day is a Humboldt event. Stines noted how the five Relay for Life events in Gibson County were merged into one. The first year, Relay was held in Milan. This year’s event was in Trenton. Stines said the 2020 Relay for Life will be held in Humboldt.

Privitt has hopes of more organizations getting involved, perhaps having a booth at Fall Fest/Relay Fun Day. Several area churches participate in Relay for Life but Privitt said she would love to see more get involved and raise even more money to fight cancer and fund research to find a cure for cancer.