A celebration of life service was held for Mr. Donald Ray “Buck” Scarborough, 79, on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the San Jacinto County Fairgrounds pavilion in Coldspring, Tex. Graveside services and burial were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Bells Chapel Cemetery in Dyer, Tenn.

Mr. Scarborough was born February 15, 1940 in Dyer and passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Chi St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Tex. He was a mentor to many and loved horses and dogs. He was a rodeo promoter, baseball coach and later in life, an automobile salesman as well as hay farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.H. and Martha Jane (McDonald) Scarborough.

Mr. Scarborough is survived by two daughters, Natalie (James) Martin and Kimberly Scarborough; three sons, Jason (Sandy) Murray, Luke (Amanda) Love and Mark (Candace) Love; five sisters, Sarah (Harvey) Frye, Ann Jones, Reba (J.R.) Woods, Diane (Fred) Miller and Beth (Bobby) Williams; a brother, David (Carnell) Scarborough; and nine grandchildren.