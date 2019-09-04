Milan man apprehended by U.S. Marshals

By Logan Watson

A Milan man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals with the assistance of the Milan Police Department.

Don Taylor, 32, was apprehended in a home on Dogwood Lane Wednesday afternoon. Taylor had reportedly attempted to barricade the front door of the home with a piece of furniture, forcing law enforcement to make a forced entry by breaking down the door. Taylor was reportedly in the shower when law enforcement gained entry.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers stated that the U.S. Marshals had contacted the MPD about Taylor’s whereabouts and requested assistance in serving a federal detainer. The MPD transported Taylor to the Gibson County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He will appear before a federal magistrate tomorrow.