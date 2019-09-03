Westview dominates Pioneers 45-7

By Lori Cathey

From the first snap of the ball, Westview proved to be the quicker team on the turf field. Westview jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after scoring on two of its first three possessions en route to a 45-7 win over Gibson County (1-1).

The Pioneers offense had trouble moving the ball and was forced to punt on all three possessions in the first quarter. Westview had a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter and opened the frame by blocking a Pioneers punt and recovering the ball on the 17-yard line. Two plays later, Westview scored on a 7-yard run and kicked the extra point to take a 21-0 lead. Westview scored back-to-back touchdowns to extend its lead to 35-0.

On its last possession of the half, Gibson County went 70 yards on a 10-play drive that included six first downs and a touchdown. Quarterback Adam Smithson started the drive with back-to-back runs for a first down at the 41-yard line. Wide receiver Ethan Turner caught a 5-yard pass, and running back Hayden McGuire followed with an 8-yard run for a first down. Westview was called for a personal foul, moving the ball to the 34-yard line. Turner caught his second pass of the drive, advancing the ball to the 24-yard line. Smithson completed a 22-yard pass to wide receiver Will Cantrell for a first down at the two. On the next play, the Pioneers offensive line created a hole for McGuire to run though for the touchdown with 21 seconds left in the half. Kicker Hayden Crandall’s extra point was good to make it 35-7 Westview at half.

Westview added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 45-7. Neither team scored in the fourth.

Gibson County had a total of 143 yards – 57 were rushing and 86 passing, 23 first downs and five penalties for 55 yards. Westview had 282 total yards with 112 rushing and 170 passing. Westview had five penalties for 58 yards.

The Gibson County Offensive Player of the Week was Adam Smithson. He was 11-for-21 passing for 86 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards. Defensively, Smithson had six tackles. Defensive Player of the Week was Austin Fletcher. He led the team with six tackles. Special Teams Player of the Week was Wyatt Hollis. He had one kickoff return for 25 yards.

Leading in offense were Will Cantrell with four carries for 33 yards and three receptions for 45 yards; Hayden McGuire with one carry for 30 yards and a touchdown; Ethan Turner with two receptions for 23 yards; Colton Lumpkin with five receptions for 16 yards, six carries for two yards and a kickoff return for 16 yards; Jake Patterson with one carry for eight yards; and John Carter Phillips with one reception for two yards. Hayden Crandall hit his only extra point attempt and had two kickoffs for 55 yards and two punts for eight yards.

Leading the Pioneers defensive was Jake Patterson with five tackles, Ethan Ward with four tackles, Darius Allen one tackle and a sack, and Kaleb Johnson, DeAndre Snow and John Carter Phillips with one tackle each

The Pioneers face their first region opponent Friday at Halls. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.