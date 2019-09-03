George Griffin Boyte, 94, a lifelong resident of Humboldt, Tenn., graduated to his heavenly home on August 26, 2019.

Mr. Boyte was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Olga Boyte.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Carol Dent Boyte; his children, Kitty Boyte McKee (and the late Jerry McKee) of Nashville, Tenn., Bonnie Boyte Capsuto (Allen) of Marietta, Ga., and George Griffin Boyte Jr. (Lori) of Jackson, Tenn.; and his grandsons, Miller Dent McKee of Nashville, George Griffin Boyte III of Phoenix, Ariz., and Eli Oakley Boyte of Jackson.

Mr. Boyte graduated from Humboldt High School and the Vanderbilt University School of Law. He faithfully served his country in World War II in the South Pacific with the US Marine Corps. Upon graduating from law school, he returned to Humboldt, where he practiced law for over 60 years. Mr. Boyte loved Humboldt and was active in all phases of his beloved hometown, serving in various leadership roles in the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce, Gibson County Commission, the Humboldt Golf and Country Club, Balladores, and was a 50-plus-year member of the Rotary Club, where he was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow, and in January of 2018, as its oldest member. Mr. Boyte loved the practice of law, and served as city judge and city attorney in Humboldt, as well as the Tennessee Legislature and the Tennessee Constitutional Convention. He loved the law and cherished kinsmanship with fellow barristers, having served as president of the Gibson County Bar Association, president of the Tennessee Bar Association, a fellow and council member of the American Bar Association, as well as an active member of the Tennessee Defense Lawyers.

Mr. Boyte was a lifelong faithful member of the congregation of the First Baptist Church of Humboldt, where he served in numerous capacities.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt. Visitation with the family will be from 1 to 4 p.m., with the service at 4 p.m.

The family request that memorials be sent to the Rotary Foundation, The Church at Sugar Creek, Gideons Intl., Young Life, or the donor’s choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, Tenn.