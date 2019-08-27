Services for the Rev. Eddie Lee Burnett, age 80 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 12 Noon at the New St. Luke Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at New St. Luke. He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 11 a.m., until time of service.

