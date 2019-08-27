Funeral services for Mrs. Joan Lessenberry Harrison, 75, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Church at Sugar Creek with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home and Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Harrison, a banker, member of the Church at Sugar Creek, the WMU and the Humboldt Golf and Country Club, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home.

Her husband, Jerry Lessenberry, preceded her in death.

Mrs. Harrison is survived by her husband, Paul Harrison of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Judith Rodish (Marvin) of Humboldt; a son, Jeffrey Lessenberry (Susan) of Greenville, S.C; a sister, Brenda Rowlett of Jackson, Tenn.; and a granddaughter, Jessi Lessenberry of Greenville, S.C.