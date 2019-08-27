Former Navy Seal to speak at God & Country Rally

A former Navy Seal will be the featured speaker at the God & Country Rally to be held Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6:31 p.m. at the Gibson County Courthouse in Trenton.

Michael H. Imhof is an evangelist with a unique background. The retired Navy commander and former Navy Seal has lived and worked all over the world. His military assignments included platoon commander, training officer, operations officer, staff officer, executive officer and commanding officer. He is a graduate of the State University College of New York at Buffalo and the U.S. Army Special Forces Officer Qualification Course, and he has a Master’s in Administration from George Washington University.

Imhof’s awards include Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two Gold Stars in lieu of second and third awards, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star in lieu of second award and United Nations Medal.

On Dec. 17, 1981, Imhof was hijacked in Lebanon while on duty with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization. He believes his later escape was truly a blessing of God. A military officer of strong Christian convictions, Imhof is ready and willing to share his faith with all.

All military, EMS, First Responders and chaplains will receive special recognition at the rally. Please bring a chair or blanket for this special night of remembrance.

In case of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the Peabody High School gym.