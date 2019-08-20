Jerry & Rosa Hollis named Washer Pitchin’ grand marshals

DOUBLES WINNERS – The winners of the 26th Annual International Washer Pitchin’ double contests are (from left) Jimmy Weatherford and Cornelia Weatherford, second place; Michael Spangler and Randy Vinyard, first place; and Steve King and Dicky Tinkle, third place. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

With the sun shining brightly in Yorkville, organizers of the 26th Annual International Washer Pitchin’ Contest honored Jerry and Rosa Hollis as the grand marshals and welcomed a host of competitors for a day of friendly games, good food and lots of fellowship.

JUNIORS COMPETITION – Winners in the juniors contest are (from left) Haley Walker, second place; Cason Reynolds, second place; and Avery Ritter, third place. (Photos by Lori Cathey)

Before the opening ceremony, juniors competed with Cason Reynolds claiming his second consecutive title. Haley Walker of Dyersburg finished in second place, and Avery Ritter of Trimble came in third.

Yorkville Fire Chief Mike Norman welcomed the crowd and thanked them for coming out to support the fire department during the opening ceremony. Bro. Travis Davidson gave the prayer, which was followed with the Pledge the Allegiance. Yorkville Mayor Mack Zarecor thanked the community for supporting the Yorkville Fire Department. He also thanked firefighters for everything they do for the community.

Norman thanked the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department for all their help getting the park ready for the event due to the recent storms. He also thanked all the sponsors, volunteers and the Yorkville firefighters and their families for all they do throughout the year. Then, Jerry Hollis threw out the first washer to get the singles competition underway.

SINGLES WINNERS – The winners of the 26th Annual International Washer Pitchin’ contest singles competition held Saturday in Yorkville are (from left) Randy Vinyard, second place; Chris Spangler, first place; Cody Hamilton, third place; and Justin Fornkahl, fourth place. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

Chris Spangler won first place in singles, with Randy Vinyard taking second, Cody Hamilton third and Justin Fornkahl fourth. Doubles winners were Michael Spangler and Randy Vinyard in first place, Jimmy Weatherford and Cornelia Weatherford second, Steve King and Dicky Tinkle third and Sam Clark and Bryce Burns fourth.

For the past nine years, the International Washer Pitchin’ Contest has been a fundraiser for the Yorkville Fire Department with all the proceeds going toward maintaining the department.

