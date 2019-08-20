FFA Auction & BBQ set for Saturday

Going Once, Twice, Sold

by Danny Wade

Who doesn’t like to find bargains these days? Everyone wants to find good deals. How would you like to find these good deals while helping out local students?

If so, the annual Humboldt FFA Alumni Auction and BBQ is the place to be Saturday. Once again, Bailey Park is the location.

This year, there will be a silent auction and a live auction. Plus, the world famous Luckey barbecue will be sold. The silent auction is slated to begin at 9 a.m., followed by the live auction at 10 a.m. BBQ plates go on sale at 11 a.m.

Jason Wiles, FFA advisor at Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School, invites everyone out to the auction and BBQ. Wiles said last Tuesday, there are upwards of 40-plus items on the auction block this year. Even more are expected to come in between then and auction day. Wiles said they will accept donated auction items all the way up to Friday before lunch.

As an added bonus, FFA will pre-sell BBQ plates and will offer delivery within the Humboldt city limits.

As always, there will be something for everyone going on the auction block. Some of the items this year include four tickets and parking passes to the University of Tennessee Vols vs. Georgia State football game on August 31. There are also four tickets and parking passes to the UT vs. BYU game on September 7. Both games will be in Knoxville.

Other items include a gas grill donated by Tyson Foods, Chicago Metallic baking pans (several lots of pans), McDonald’s gift cards, a movie package to Humboldt Plaza 3 for 25 people that includes popcorn and drinks, 25 tons of top soil or sand, toy farm tractors, pump sprayer, two subscriptions to the Humboldt Chronicle, and many more odds and ins.

Gary Williams will be the auctioneer.

Proceeds from the auction and BBQ go toward sending Humboldt students to the National FFA Convention and Expo held this year in Indianapolis, Ind. on October 30 through November 2.

For more information about the FFA Auction and BBQ, to donate auction items or to pre-order barbecue plates, contact Wiles at wilesjw01@gmail.com.