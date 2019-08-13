William Miller, 70, passed away at his home in Humboldt, Tenn. on August 6, 2019.

Mr. Miller was born in Hardshell, Ky. and grew up in Chicago, Ill. and attended school there. After school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served four years (1967-71) with the 49th Tactical Fighter Wing (TAC) before being honorably discharged at the sank of sergeant. Mr. Miller retired as an electrician (2012).

He enjoyed building things, loved watching football especially, Notre Dame (the Fighting Irish) and the Chicago Bears. He especially loved giving his two oldest a hard time about being Alabama fans.

Mr. Miller is survived by his three sons, James Miller, Daniel Miller (Katie) and Michael Miller (Whitney); brothers, Albert Miller (Nancy) and Jasper Hausner (Linda); sisters, Patricia Miller and Anna Jones (Arthur); grandchildren; Ryan Schultz, Michael Miller Jr, Emilee Miller, Hailey Miller, Colton Miller and Easton Miller; and a host of nephews and nieces.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Rose Schrio Jones; siblings, Douglas Miller, Drushall (Chick) Miller, James Hausner, Johnny Hausner and Joseph Hausner, Sylvia Harbin, Annette Newsom, Carrol Hausner.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by the memorial at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity.