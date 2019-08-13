Memorial services for Mrs. Ruth Ann Hansen, 64, will be held on August 17, 2019 at noon at the Central Avenue Christian Church in Humboldt, Tenn. with Rev. Steve Mosley officiating. A gathering with the family will be on August 17, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. until service time at the Central Avenue Christian Church.

Mrs. Hansen, originally from Hopkinsville, Ky., a member of Central Avenue Christian Church and a retired bookkeeper, passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019 at her home in Humboldt.

Her hobbies included reading cookbooks and cooking, singing, serving as choir director, giving gifts, making others feeling loved and appreciated, volunteering whenever possible and being an excellent preachers’ wife.

Mrs. Hansen’s club activities included the Music Club of Humboldt, the U.S. Jaycetts, CPWM and CWF.

Her church life included St. John United Methodist Church Hopkinsville, Grace United Methodist Church Humboldt, Double Springs CP Church Gibson, Tenn., and White Oak Pond CP Church Lebanon, Mo.

Mrs. Hansen was preceded in death by her parents, James Harris and Peggy Ruth (Martin) Dollar; two brothers, Gay Michael Dollar and James Robert Dollar; and a step-son, Mark Allen Hansen.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Hansen of Humboldt; daughter, Jennifer and husband Brad Weaver of Memphis, Tenn.; a sister, Mary and husband Neil Shapiro of Memphis; brother, Keith and wife Meldrine Dollar of the Philippines; daughter-in-law, Amber Hansen of Medina, Tenn.; two granddaughters, Hannah Jane Hansen and Heather Dawn Hansen of Medina; niece, Nicole Lico Dollar of the Philippines; and nephew Rob Dollar of Hockessin, Del.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mark Hansen Memorial Fund in care of the Bank of Milan.