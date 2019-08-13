Memorial services for Mrs. Judy Craig were held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Humboldt First United Methodist Church with Rev. Allen Grant and Rev. Kenny Perry officiating.

Mrs. Craig, 80, passed away at her home Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Memphis, Tenn. to the late Bill and Lena Swims Roberson. Mrs. Craig worked alongside her husband as business owners in a flower shop in California. She and her family returned to Tennessee in 2005 where they made their home in Humboldt and were members of First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Maurice Craig; daughter, Renee Fischer; sons, Kelly Craig and Frank Ysais; grandchild, Scott Morgan; and great-grandchild, Daryan Records.

Memorials may be directed to Humboldt First United Methodist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.