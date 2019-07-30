Gary Dean Heilman

Gary Heilman, 71, departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 in his favorite place to be, his workshop.

Mr. Heilman was born on April 17, 1948 in Peoria, Ill. to the late Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Heilman.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette; a daughter he adored, Kendra Elizabeth Walter; a son, Craig Lawrence Heilman; his wife Erin; three grandchildren, Jack Craig Walter, Ian Craig Heilman and Eleanor Rae Heilmer all whom he loved dearly and thought hung the moon.

Mr. Heilman proudly and honorably served this country in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea from 1968-1970.