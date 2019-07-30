Funeral services for Don “Dog” Smith will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Mr. Smith, 52, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family.

He was born in St. Louis, Mo. to Donald Howard Smith Sr. and Linda Kay Ringer Smith.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his son, Wayne Smith and wife Molly; daughter, Felicia Smith; long time friend and companion, Michelle Bell; mother, Linda Smith; brothers, Paul Smith and wife Karen, and Grant Creel and wife April; sister, Melissa Smith; and four grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.