Bradford man sentenced to 35 years in state prison

By Crystal Burns

Circuit Court Judge Clayburn Peeples recently sentenced a Bradford man to 35 years in state prison for charges ranging from attempted murder to false imprisonment.

A jury found Torey Estes, 39, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, attempted voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault with injury and weapon, and false imprisonment in March.

Peeples sentenced Estes to four years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) for attempted voluntary manslaughter, 25 years in TDOC for attempted first-degree murder, six years in TDOC for aggravated assault with injury and weapon, and 11 months and 29 days in the county jail for false imprisonment, which is a Class A misdemeanor. His other charges are felonies.

Estes was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury and weapon, and especially aggravated kidnapping in February of this year. He was arrested at his home on Cantrell Street in Bradford in November of 2015 when his girlfriend called 911, saying she had been stabbed. The victim was three months pregnant at the time. She told investigators that she had gone to Estes’ home to talk to him, and an argument broke out and escalated.

Estes will receive pre-trial jail credit for the period from November 17, 2015 to July 17, 2019.