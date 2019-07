Funeral services for Mr. Bradley Lamar Faulkner, 54, were held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Bill Rice officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Faulkner, a car dealer and part owner of Faulkner Motors, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home.

He is survived by his parents, Don and Barbara Faulkner of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Holley Kathryn Faulkner of Martin, Tenn.; a sister Paula Faulkner McCormick and husband Michael of Buchanan, Tenn.; an uncle, Ed Norman of Trenton, Tenn.; and two nephews, Jackson Chandler McCormick of Murray, Ky. and Benjamin Davis McCormick of Buchanan.