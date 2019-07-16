Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lynn Spencer Sr. were held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Osborne officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery.

Mr. Spencer, 73, lost his battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends.

He was born in Medina to the late Dave Thomas Spencer and Laura Jane Foutch Spencer.

Mr. Spencer was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church, avid hunter and retired from the Madison County Sheriff Department after 20 years of service.

He was preceded in death by is parents; brothers, Luther Gene Spencer and Jessie Ray McKee; sister, Joe Ann Richard; and grandson, Steven Spencer.

Mr. Spencer is survived by his wife, Becky Pyron Spencer; children, Robert Lynn “Rob” Spencer Jr., (Amanda), Dave Spencer, Sandra “Sam” Spencer Barkley (Scott), Tracy Spencer Reynolds, Skip Pyron (Kathy), David Pyron, Jim Pyron (Linda) and Debra Pyron Cochran (Don); sister, Thelma Sue James (Bob); 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.