Gibson County man wins Independent Music award

Gibson County’s Jeremy McEwen received top honors in the Spoken Word Album of the Year category at the 17th annual Independent Music Awards (IMAs), the influential program for independent artists and releases.

McEwen’s latest album, Barnyard Dream Poems, was honored at the annual awards ceremony held in New York City on June 22.

Winning projects were selected by judging panels comprised of top recording talent including Tom Waits, Lee Ann Womack, Robert Smith, Nicole Atkins, Todd Rundgren, Martha Wash and Jim Brickman, among many others and influential press, managers and talent buyers from the Americas, Europe and the Pacific Rim.

McEwen and his wife Jennifer live with their children in Dyer.