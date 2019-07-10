Love’s Travel Stops announce $8.8M investment in Milan

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Love’s Travel Stops officials announced today that the company will invest $8.8 million and establish a tire retread and distribution facility in Milan.

Love’s, which operates more than 490 locations and 330 Love’s Truck Tire Care centers and Speedco locations across the U.S., plans to create up to 80 jobs at the Milan facility.

Located at 1091 Kefauver Drive, the new facility will be the largest of its kind for Love’s, totaling 200,000 square feet. Through Love’s Truck Tire Care and Speedco, Love’s offers heavy-duty tire care, light mechanical services, commercial truck oil changes and roadside assistance for professional drivers.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported nine economic development projects in Gibson County. These projects represent nearly 2,400 job commitments and approximately $415 million in private capital investment.

Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley was elated about the news.

“This is an exciting day for Milan,” said Beasley. “Love’s will be a great addition to the Milan community, and we are excited to land a company with such a great history as well as national brand recognition. Milan will be home to Love’s largest tire distribution and retread facility in the United States. These are well-paying jobs with a great company, and we welcome Love’s to Milan and look forward to a great partnership for years to come.”

County Mayor Tom Witherspoon echoed Beasley’s remarks.

“The announcement of Love’s new location in Milan is great news for both Milan and Gibson County. This announcement reflects the fact that Gibson County is a great location for industry to locate and expand. We are thankful Love’s has chosen Milan for its next tire retread and distribution center. We look forward to working with Love’s and appreciate its commitment to Milan and Gibson County.”

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 490 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 24,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 350 truck service centers, which include Speedco and on-site Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network on the road. Love’s is committed to providing Customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.