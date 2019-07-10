DTF seizes weapons and gang paraphernalia connected to murder

Milan, Tenn. – Three people are in custody following a search warrant at 34A Napoleon Luther Road. This is the site of a homicide that occurred this past Saturday.

Brian Duke, Jr. 41, Timothy Walker 33, and Schaffin Sanders 35, all of Gibson County and the Sitka community are in the custody of Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas awaiting bonds.

The West Tn. Drug Task Force received information that Duke was in possession of firearms and that more evidence of the homicide existed at the residence. Agents were able to take this information and secure a search warrant for the property.

On July 8, 2019, The Task Force, Gibson County Sheriff’s Investigators, Canines and deputies, Milan Police, Jackson Police Department Aviation Unit and the United States Marshal Service served the search warrant.

Agents seized two loaded weapons, multiple rounds of ammunition, marijuana, opioids and a trove of gang literature from the residence. Also seized were outdoor video cameras and a DVR which will need further investigation.

Duke was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, Possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to sell, Possession of a schedule VI narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was charged with possession of a weapon with intent to go armed and Sanders had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out Williamson County, Tennessee.

Johnie Carter, the Deputy Director of the Task Force said, “Sheriff Thomas is the former Assistant Special Agent in Charge and a current advocate and supporter of the West Tn. Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and provides an investigator to the team. In exchange, he is able to have a drug and violent crimes unit at his disposal at no cost to the county and tap into our abundant resources to include man power, equipment and everything else that we have to offer. The Task Force doesn’t cost the taxpayers a penny and is funded through civil asset forfeiture. Carter added that he certainly appreciates Sheriff Thomas as well as the other Agencies who participate in the Task Force and who assisted in last night’s search warrant.”

If you have information about drug sales in your community please contact the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 731-784-0555. Caller I.D. is not used and callers can remain anonymous.

Follow us on Facebook @28th Drug Task Force.

The 28th Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of officers assigned full-time from the Gibson and Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Humboldt, Milan and Trenton Police Departments and part time from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and Brownsville P.D.