Murder suspect in custody after retaliation shooting

By Logan Watson

A shooting early Monday morning at a Williamson Street home is believed to be retaliation for the murder of Zakevius Jones, according to Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers.

Milan police responded to a shots fired call at the residence just after midnight on July 8, where they discovered that an unknown suspect fired six shots through a dining room window. The bullets passed through walls and into the bathroom and a closet, missing the five individuals inside the home at the time. No one was injured in the attack.

Law enforcement is currently questioning suspects

Law enforcement stated that the shooting appeared to be targeting the family of Montarius Douglas, the suspected shooter in Jones’ murder.

Douglas, an admitted member of the Gangster Disciples with a lengthy criminal background, is believed to have been responsible for shooting Jones as he stood in the driveway of a Sitka home, then stealing his car to flee the scene.

Jones’ stolen vehicle was later discovered on Germany Extended Street in Milan.

According to Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas, Douglas turned himself over personally just hours after the shooting on Williamson Street, following a manhunt conducted by the GCSO and the and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

“We are in the process of conducting interviews and trying to piece everything together,” Sheriff Thomas said. “He turned himself in without incident. We haven’t gotten to a point where a judge has set a bond or anything yet, but he is in custody.”