White Squirrel Festival kicks off Friday

The annual White Squirrel Festival in Kenton kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with a tailgating event downtown.

Five more days of fun are scheduled.

Saturday, arts & crafts and food vendors will be set up in the Kenton City Gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a car, truck, bike and tractor show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city park. The day ends with bingo at the gym at 6 p.m.

There will be a community church service Sunday at 6 p.m. at the gym.

Monday, friends are invited to City Hall for a grand marshal reception honoring George Farris from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. That evening, a family movie will be shown at 6 in the gym.

Veterans will be celebrated Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the gym.

Fourth of July events start at 8 a.m. with the 5K Run at the city park. Pony rides and food vendors will be available at 9 a.m. at the gym. The parade starts at 11 a.m. downtown. Line up at the old Plastech building at 10:15. A cornhole tournament is slated for 2 p.m. in the gym, and the festival wraps up with a street dance featuring the Juke Box Playboys at 6 p.m. in downtown.