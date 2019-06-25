Memorial services for Mr. Terry Gray were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Rice officiating.

Mr. Gray, age 76, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Camden, TN to the late Paul Gray and Helen Cantrell Gray. Mr. Gray was a retired educator from Humboldt City Schools, having taught for 39 years.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynn Barnett Gray; children, Mike Gray and wife Tina, Teresa Gray; two grandchildren, Cathi Maness and husband Jeremy, Jimmy Duff and wife Mary; three great-grandchildren, Shelby Maness, Annie Duff, and Randall Duff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.