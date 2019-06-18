Funeral services for Mr. Randall Epperson were held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Osborne officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery with military honors.

Mr. Epperson, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, at home with family and friends.

He was born in Gibson County to the late Raymond and Mary Lorene Morgan Epperson.

Mr. Epperson graduated from Medina High School, then joined the U.S. Army. While in service to his country in Vietnam, Mr. Epperson received many commendations, badges, and medals including the Vietnam Combat Medal and the Bronze Star for his service. Upon returning to the states, he became a small businessman as a bricklayer. He soon became a master mason working on many large projects in the Jackson Area. After retiring, Mr. Epperson enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; and gardening, which he shared the fruits of with many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy Epperson and Lynn Epperson; niece, Holly McMillan White; and nephew, Josh Epperson.

Mr. Epperson is survived by his wife of 47 years, Billie Timms Epperson; sons, Scott (Michelle) Thompson, Steve Thompson and Shawn Davenport, daughters; Scarlett Jeter, Donna Franks, and Kelly (Rocky) James; brothers, Paul Timmy (Sherry) Epperson, Jerry (Donna) Epperson and Victor (Rita) Epperson; sisters, Johnnie (Millard) Higdon, Connie (William) Bland, Anniebell Toone, Virginia (Bruce) Gilley and Rhonda (Chuck) Stewart; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home of Medina, Tenn.