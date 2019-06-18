Michael Atherton Choate

Mike Choate passed away Friday, June 14 while in hospice care in Hendersonville, Tenn.

He was born in Humboldt, September 20, 1942 to Howard and Hazel Choate, and spent his younger years there. At 17, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. When service ended, he worked in Memphis for several years and attended Memphis State. Then came years in California and Florida. Humboldt again became his home where he did handyman work for many folks. The last few years of his life were spent battling cancer.

Mr. Choate is survived by three daughters, Rachel Choate, Sara Choate and Jessica Hillyard. He had five grandchildren, and was the brother of Lynda Choate Noel, Patrick Choate and Diane Choate Gatlin.

An adopted daughter, Jennifer, preceded him in death.

A graveside memorial service will be at a later date.